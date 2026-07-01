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July 01, 2026

Flyers sign Tyson Foerster to eight-year extension, lock in another core piece

The 24-year-old Foerster has developed into a strong two-way winger and a clear core piece of the Flyers' long-term vision.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Tyson-Foerster-Shootout-Goal-Flyes-Hurricanes-April-2026-NHL.JPG Kyle Ross/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyson Foerster celebrates after scoring the shootout goal that went on to break the Flyers' long playoff drought back in April.


UPDATE [1:02 p.m.] – Tyson Foerster's extension is official. It's an eight-year deal at $7.1 million per that will kick in next season.

He'll be a Flyer through 2035.

“We're excited to have Tyson be a key part of our long-term future,” general manager Danny Brière said in a statement released by the team. “He has established himself as an important piece of the foundation we're building here. Since coming up through our system, he's continued to improve and develop every step of the way into a consistent offensive contributor while also being a trusted and reliable 200-foot player. We have a great deal of confidence in him and believe he'll play a significant role as we continue building toward a successful team for years to come."

EARLIER...

Tyson Foerster is in for the long haul, too.

Just as the Flyers made goaltender Dan Vladar's contract extension official, word quickly came in that Foerster would be getting an extension, too, at eight years and around $7 million annually, per Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman.

The 24-year-old has developed into a strong two-way winger and a clear core piece of the Flyers' long-term vision.

He broke out to back-to-back 20-goal seasons in 2024 and 2025 – his first two full years in the NHL, and last season, he was at 10 goals and a plus-7 rating through 21 games before a freak upper-body injury while taking a shot nearly ended his year in early December.

Foerster worked his way back to return in time for the Flyers' playoff push in April, and went on to score the deciding shootout goal in the second-to-last game against Carolina that snapped a nearly six-year-long postseason drought.

The thought is there, though, that if he never got hurt, he's probably getting talked about as a potential 35-40 goal scorer.

Foerster, the Flyers' 23rd overall pick from the 2020 draft, developed into a defensively responsible winger first, but then became a strong skater along the wall, and one of the few forwards on the Flyers' roster right now who wants to peel in toward the net and shoot – and with a quick and powerful shot that can challenge any goalie in the league.

He was playing on a two-year bridge deal at $3.75 million per, which won't expire until the end of next season, but now he'll continue on as an undoubted pillar of the Flyers' present and future.

MORE: Flyers free agency live tracker and cheat sheet

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

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