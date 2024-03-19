Five thoughts: Flyers respond, take huge win over the Leafs with Sean Couturier scratched

The Flyers needed Tuesday night.

Coming off two brutal losses, one of them coming from the Leafs less than a week ago, and going with the daring call to scratch Sean Couturier, the Flyers returned to the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night against those same Toronto. Maple Leafs and responded big time, surviving a late onslaught to take the regulation win, 4-3.

The Orange and Black go to 35-26-8 for 78 points to keep staying ahead in the playoff race at third in the Metro division.

They're not out of the woods yet, but they got some big performances Tuesday night, and a much-needed second to breathe.

Here are five thoughts from Tuesday night's crucial win...

The Couturier gamble

Sean Couturier hasn't been at his best since being named captain last month, and even though he's shown signs of turning a corner over the past few games, they were still far from his Selke-caliber standard.

He had already been skating down on the fourth line in limited minutes, but head coach John Tortorella still hadn't gotten the response he was looking for out of that move to give way to more regular ice time again. So ahead of Tuesday night's game, Tortorella took an extreme measure to the outside eye.

Couturier wouldn't be skating against the Leafs. Healthy scratch. And for a team deep into what's become a tight playoff race with only less and less room for error, a massive, massive gamble– a potentially season-defining one had they not responded.

And hearing Couturier's comments on it after the morning skate in Voorhees, that was alarming.

"Yeah, it's tough," the Flyers captain said. "Feel like I've been putting the work in for a while. I know I've been struggling trying to work on my game, so definitely frustrated with the way I've been treated around I guess lately, but it is what it is."

"I've gotten the same answer as you guys, just need to see more," Couturier continued on whether he talked to Tortorella about what exactly his coach is expecting. "Still looking to find out what that is, but I'm trying every game. It's not like I'm just sitting around doing nothing...I felt the last couple games with the limited ice time, opportunities I've been getting, I've been doing alright, but I guess we're going with the best lineup available to get a win. So it is what it is."



Yeah, that was far from assuring.

And look, no one should be untouchable when it comes to accountability on and off the ice, not even the captain. But to sit him this late into the game and with a playoff spot at stake? Man, was that a pretty daring call.

But it worked out this time.

Now hopefully, there's a spark from Couturier coming back after a rest and a reset.

"I just think him, [Cam Atkinson], a number of guys need to play better," Tortorella said after practice Monday. "It's the old chicken and the egg. 'Give me more ice time, I'll show ya.' I've given people plenty of ice time and the people that I've had slotted and given more minutes as we've gone through here I think deserve it.

"There's no special answer I can give you. You gotta play better. I don't care if it's 10 minutes. I don't care if it's 17-18 minutes. I don't care if it's seven minutes. You gotta give me something to hang my hat on to keep on trying to earn more ice time. I'm coaching 20 guys, not just one, or two or three, it's all of them, and those are the decisions I have to make."

Big time York and Sanheim

With the blue line in the state that it's in – heavily banged up and stretched thin – it's been near required of Cam York and Travis Sanheim to eat up a ton of minutes on the top defensive pairing. And though it's been a rocky stretch of late for the Flyers, sure, you could tell that the two were steadily rising more and more to the occasion, York especially.

On Tuesday night, York and Sanheim might have turned in one of their finest combined efforts yet. They had the puck moving up ice efficiently from the jump, York nearly scored a highlight reel goal in the first with an incredibly slick move to free him up from off the wall – but his backhander rocketed off the crossbar.

And Sanheim threaded a pinpoint shot through from the top of the circle early into the second to make it 2-0, Flyers, after creating a couple of notable chances for himself and teammates in the period prior.

York and Sanheim had each skated 20 minutes by the midway point of the third, and with his goal, Sanheim matched his career-high of nine from 2018-19 and hit the 40-point mark for the first time, which is a new career high.

They were both huge in this one.

First-line Frost

Couturier's scratching brought on a shit in the lineup, which gave Morgan Frost a look on the top line with Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny.

They were buzzing.

Tippett found the back of the net immediately for his 25th goal of the season and sixth point over the last four games.

Then took off with a loose puck between the Flyers' own circles and torched right through the Leafs' defense near the midway point of the second for a lightning-quick 2-0 chance that caught Toronto on their heels but that Travis Konecny couldn't complete.

Three strides and Tippett was gone.

Then, late into the period, with all kinds of time and space to work with over top, Morgan Frost saw his opening:

And with the assist on Tippett's goal from the jump, that's also six points for Frost over the last four. Granted, that hooking call early into the third and William Nylander's ensuing goal on the power play was a blemish on the effort, but that damage got kept to a minimum.

But bigger picture, Tippett and Frost are crucial sources of offense for the Flyers and need to be going for them to have a shot, much like York and Sanheim need to be stellar on the back end.

They're still going to need Konecny to get back in swing, Couturier too, but both Tippett and Frost are skating with some authority right now, and there's no better time for it.

"You hope some confidence comes with it," Tortorella said Monday. "With goal scorers, no matter what's going on, if they get some points, you hope that it builds their confidence. And Tipp, [Tyson Foerster], Coots, Cam, all of them, we need to get a little bit more consistency within our lineup."

Ersson earns it back

Nylander didn't score on this and neither did the Leafs on the ensuing scramble after with Sam Ersson spinning to find and square back up with the puck. The Flyers – with some luck – managed to clear the puck away.

And Ersson, after having a rough night against the Leafs the first-time around last week, responded in a big way, absorbing a number of tough looks straight into his pads and stopping some dangerous chances dead in their tracks.

A second to breathe The Flyers are nowhere near safe and still have a gauntlet ahead, but after two tough losses and being left to go without Couturier for a night, the players responded in a major way to take two crucial points from the Leafs and keep a hold of their spot in the playoff and Metro division race for the time being. They're not out of the woods yet, but the win will definitely make it easier to breathe for a second before getting back at it Thursday in Carolina against a Hurricanes team that has found their stride. Take things as they come. Bonus: A welcome back Max Domi plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs. His father, Tie, who also played for the Maple Leafs is pretty well-known around here for fighting a fan that fell into the penalty box years ago. Tie was in the building Tuesday night to watch his son play, and got recognition midway through from PA announcer Lou Nolan with the clip of that notorious incident. He no-sold his welcome back. Only in Philly. Only in hockey.

The Leafs are no easy assignment for any goaltender with all of their firepower, but the Flyers did well Tuesday night to prevent them from getting too close from within the slot – well, aside from Tyler Bertuzzi's third-period goal where he got right to the doorstep and John Tavares' late tally – while Ersson did his part to stop 27 of 30 Toronto shots – with the luck of the post, too.