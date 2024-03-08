More Sports:

March 08, 2024

NHL trade deadline: Flyers get Denis Gurianov from Predators for Wade Allison

Gurianov should give the Flyers some offensive depth coming out of the trade deadline.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Denis-Gurianov-Predators-2023-24-NHL.jpg Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Denis Gurianov should offer some depth to the Flyers' bottom six.

The Flyers swung a depth move ahead of Friday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, acquiring forward Denis Gurianov from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Phantoms forward Wade Allison. 

The Fourth Period's Anthony Di Marco was first to report

Gurianov, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Dallas Stars who's shown flashes of high offensive skill at the NHL level from around 2019-2022, but fell off in the past couple of years with the Stars, Montreal Canadiens, and then the Predators. 

The winger has spent the bulk of his 2023-24 season so far with Nashville's AHL affiliate in Milwaukee, where he's posted 12 goals and 30 points in 27 games at a plus-11 rate. 

Presumably, he'll get a look as a bottom-six forward up with the Flyers right away. 

Allison, also 26, was a former second-round pick for the Flyers that carried high potential and a lot of intrigue for a long time, but injuries always seemed to set him back. 

He played 60 games with the Flyers last season and put up nine goals and 15 points, but injuries reared their ugly head again, and head coach John Tortorella after a certain point was blunt in that there was only so much the team could do with him when he's always hurt. 

He rapidly fell out of the organization's long-term plans from there, and now both parties are moving on. 

Gurianov is on an expiring one-year deal at $850,000, per CapFriendly, and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. 

Allison was in the last of his two-year, $1.57 million contract with the Flyers and will be an arbitration-eligible RFA in the summer.

MORE: Flyers acquire veteran D-man Erik Johnson from Sabres

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia NHL Trade Deadline Nashville Predators Wade Allison Denis Gurianov

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Chess star from Philly who alleged sexual assault will have claims heard by game's governing body
Jennifer Shahade Chess

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Men's Health

Many Americans' health can benefit from behavior changes, but making them is not easy
Behavior Change Health

Entertainment

Joey Graziadei's friend runs weekly 'Bachelor' watch parties at Urban Saloon
joey graziadei bachelor urban saloon

Eagles

Brandon Graham says he wants media career after his playing days are over
Brandon-Graham-Super-Bowl-LII-Tom-Brady-Strip-Sack

Weekend

A St. Patrick's Day parade, pop-up bar and the Oscars: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide St. Patrick's Day Parade

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved