NHL trade deadline: Flyers get Denis Gurianov from Predators for Wade Allison

The Flyers swung a depth move ahead of Friday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, acquiring forward Denis Gurianov from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Phantoms forward Wade Allison.

The Fourth Period's Anthony Di Marco was first to report.

Gurianov, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Dallas Stars who's shown flashes of high offensive skill at the NHL level from around 2019-2022, but fell off in the past couple of years with the Stars, Montreal Canadiens, and then the Predators.

The winger has spent the bulk of his 2023-24 season so far with Nashville's AHL affiliate in Milwaukee, where he's posted 12 goals and 30 points in 27 games at a plus-11 rate.

Presumably, he'll get a look as a bottom-six forward up with the Flyers right away.

Allison, also 26, was a former second-round pick for the Flyers that carried high potential and a lot of intrigue for a long time, but injuries always seemed to set him back.

He played 60 games with the Flyers last season and put up nine goals and 15 points, but injuries reared their ugly head again, and head coach John Tortorella after a certain point was blunt in that there was only so much the team could do with him when he's always hurt.

He rapidly fell out of the organization's long-term plans from there, and now both parties are moving on.

Gurianov is on an expiring one-year deal at $850,000, per CapFriendly, and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Allison was in the last of his two-year, $1.57 million contract with the Flyers and will be an arbitration-eligible RFA in the summer.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports