More Sports:

March 08, 2024

NHL trade deadline: Flyers acquire veteran D-man Erik Johnson from Sabres

Johnson will bring added veteran depth and Stanley Cup-winning experience to the Flyers' blue line.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Erik-Johnson-Sabres-2023-24-NHL.jpg James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports

The Flyers added some veteran depth to their blue line with Friday's deadline deal for Erik Johnson.

The Flyers added some veteran depth and Stanley Cup-winning experience to their blueline on Friday, acquiring defenseman Erik Johnson from the Buffalo Sabres for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick as the clock ticks down to the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. 

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman was first to report the deal and with Philadelphia's return coming from fellow insider Jeff Marek. Both teams have since confirmed the trade

Johnson, 35, is a seasoned skater of 16 years, having spent the bulk of them as a regular for the Colorado Avalanche, which culminated in their run to the Stanley Cup in 2022 when he put eight goals, 25 points, and a plus-22 rating while skating an average of 17:17 per night. 

He also overlapped with the end of general manager Danny Brière's playing career in Colorado in the 2014-15 season, during a rebuilding process for the Avs under Joe Sakic that Brière cited as an influence on his rising front office tenure. 

Johnson signed with Buffalo on a one-year, $3.25 million deal in free agency this past summer and skated 50 games at an average of 13:48 per night, but put up a struggling line of three goals, no assists, and a minus-5 rating in what's becoming yet another lost season for the Sabres. 

Brière mentioned during his availability on Thursday, after the Sean Walker trade and Nick Seeler extension, that the Flyers would be on the lookout for any deals that could help the team currently in a playoff hunt here and now, but only if it made sense and not at the risk of any major assets for the future. 

"We're not gonna give away assets just for the fun of it either," the Flyers GM said. "If there's something that makes sense, we'll act on it." 

And with Seeler out for a bit after blocking a shot against the Blues earlier in the week, going for Johnson at the expense of a middle-round pick for a bit of insurance and wisdom seemed to have made enough of it. 

MORE: Flyers get Gurianov from Predators for Allison

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Danny Briere NHL Trade Deadline Erik Johnson Buffalo Sabres

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Chess star from Philly who alleged sexual assault will have claims heard by game's governing body
Jennifer Shahade Chess

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Men's Health

Many Americans' health can benefit from behavior changes, but making them is not easy
Behavior Change Health

Entertainment

Joey Graziadei's friend runs weekly 'Bachelor' watch parties at Urban Saloon
joey graziadei bachelor urban saloon

Eagles

Brandon Graham says he wants media career after his playing days are over
Brandon-Graham-Super-Bowl-LII-Tom-Brady-Strip-Sack

Weekend

A St. Patrick's Day parade, pop-up bar and the Oscars: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide St. Patrick's Day Parade

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved