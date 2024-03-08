Flyers future draft picks

With eyes firmly set on the future, general manager Danny Brière and the Philadelphia Flyers are on the lookout to acquire draft picks and assets wherever they can, and after a busy summer and then trade deadline a few months later, here's where their slate of picks currently stand for 2024 and beyond...

2024

2025

• 1st: Own.

• 1st: Acquired from Colorado in 2024 trade of D Sean Walker.

• 2nd: Own.

• 2nd: Acquired from Anaheim in 2024 trade of F Cutter Gauthier.

• 3rd: Own

• 4th: Own.

• 5th: Own.

• 5th: Acquired from Carolina in 2023 trade of F David Kase.

• 6th: Own.

• 7th: Own.

2026

• 1st: Own.

• 2nd: Own.

• 3rd: Own.

• 4th: Own.

• 6th: Own.

• 7th: Own.

2027

• 1st: Own.

• 2nd: Own.

• 3rd: Own.

• 4th: Own.

• 5th: Own.

• 6th: Own.

• 7th: Own.

*Source for future pick projections: PuckPedia.

