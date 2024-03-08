More Sports:

March 08, 2024

Flyers future draft picks

A look at the Flyers' draft picks for 2024 and beyond.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
USATSI_20963701.jpg Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Flyers staff with No. 7 overall pick Matvei Michkov at the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville.

With eyes firmly set on the future, general manager Danny Brière and the Philadelphia Flyers are on the lookout to acquire draft picks and assets wherever they can, and after a busy summer and then trade deadline a few months later, here's where their slate of picks currently stand for 2024 and beyond...

2024

• 1st: Own.
• 1st: Acquired from Florida in 2022 trade of F Claude Giroux.
• 2nd: Acquired from Los Angeles in 2023 trade of D Ivan Provorov.
• 2nd: Conditional pick acquired from Columbus in 2023 trade of D Ivan Provorov. Columbus must elect for the pick to be in 2024 or 2025 by the end of the first round of the 2024 draft
• 3rd: Own.
• 4th: Own.
• 5th: Acquired from Vegas in 2024 trade of D Noah Hanifin as third team to transfer him over from Calgary.
• 5th: Acquired from Los Angeles in 2023 trade of F Zack MacEwen.
• 6th: Own.
• 6th: Acquired from St. Louis in 2023 trade of F Kevin Hayes.
• 7th: Own.

2025

• 1st: Own.
• 1st: Acquired from Colorado in 2024 trade of D Sean Walker.
• 2nd: Own.
• 2nd: Acquired from Anaheim in 2024 trade of F Cutter Gauthier.
• 3rd: Own
• 4th: Own.
• 5th: Own.
• 5th: Acquired from Carolina in 2023 trade of F David Kase.
• 6th: Own.
• 7th: Own.

2026

• 1st: Own.
• 2nd: Own.
• 3rd: Own.
• 4th: Own.
• 6th: Own.
• 7th: Own.

2027

• 1st: Own.
• 2nd: Own.
• 3rd: Own.
• 4th: Own.
• 5th: Own.
• 6th: Own.
• 7th: Own.

*Source for future pick projections: PuckPedia.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

