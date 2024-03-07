More Sports:

March 07, 2024

Flyers acquire draft pick in three-team trade

The Flyers continue to be active ahead of the trade deadline, grabbing for a fifth-round draft pick from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Flyers-Generic-Photo-Wells-Fargo-Center Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center.

The NHL trade deadline isn't until Friday at 3:00 p.m., but the Flyers continue to be aggressive ahead of them. On Wednesday, they traded Sean Walker to the Avalanche, picking up a first round pick in the process. They then signed Nick Seeler to a four-year contract extension. Late Wednesday night, word broke on a three-team trade that the Flyers themselves made announced on Thursday morning.

In a three-team deal, the Flyers acquired a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from the Vegas Golden Knights. In the process, they traded restricted free agent Mikhail Vorobyev to the Calgary Flames and will retain 25 percent of the salary of Noah Hanifin, who ends up with the Golden Knights ($1,237,500).

Like the Walker trade where the Flyers took on the salary of Ryan Johansen to nab a first-round pick, the Flyers are acting wisely as a building team, taking on while acquiring draft capital along the way. It's exactly what they should be doing as they look to the future while still remaining in the playoff race.

MORE: Flyers have gauntlet schedule ahead of postseason push

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Golden Knights

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

8 teens injured in shooting at SEPTA bus stop in Northeast Philly, police say
SEPTA Shooting Burholme

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Addiction

A law-and-order approach to Philly's overdose crisis will have grave effects, harm reduction advocates say
Overdose Prevention Kensington

Movies

Colman Domingo stars with formerly incarcerated actors in 'Sing Sing'
Sing Sing Colman Domingo

Phillies

Phillies 2024 preview: Bryce Harper's new role finds him as full-time first base
Bryce-Harper-2023-NLCS-Diamondbacks-Phillies

Family-Friendly

Philly Bike Expo is cycling back to convention center this month
Philly Bike Expo convention center

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved