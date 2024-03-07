Flyers acquire draft pick in three-team trade

The NHL trade deadline isn't until Friday at 3:00 p.m., but the Flyers continue to be aggressive ahead of them. On Wednesday, they traded Sean Walker to the Avalanche, picking up a first round pick in the process. They then signed Nick Seeler to a four-year contract extension. Late Wednesday night, word broke on a three-team trade that the Flyers themselves made announced on Thursday morning.



In a three-team deal, the Flyers acquired a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from the Vegas Golden Knights. In the process, they traded restricted free agent Mikhail Vorobyev to the Calgary Flames and will retain 25 percent of the salary of Noah Hanifin, who ends up with the Golden Knights ($1,237,500).

Like the Walker trade where the Flyers took on the salary of Ryan Johansen to nab a first-round pick, the Flyers are acting wisely as a building team, taking on while acquiring draft capital along the way. It's exactly what they should be doing as they look to the future while still remaining in the playoff race.

