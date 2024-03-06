Report: Flyers trade defenseman Sean Walker to Avalanche for first rounder

The Flyers are continuing their rebuild just as they contend for a playoff spot.

The team is trading defenseman Sean Walker as well as a 2025 fifth round pick to the Colorado Avalanche, Charlie O'Connor reported Wednesday afternoon:

In return, GM Daniel Briere will get Philly a first round pick in the 2025 NHL draft, O'Connor later reported, keeping the farm system fresh and talented. The pick is top 10 protected — and if it winds up in that range next summer it'll defer to 2026. The Flyers also took on the contract of Ryan Johansen.

Johansen is a veteran forward who the Flyers waived immediately.



The details of the trade are developing and we'll keep you updated in this space as they are reported.

