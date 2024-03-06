Flyers extend defenseman Nick Seeler, report says

On a very active Wednesday for Daniel Briere and the Flyers front office, more news on the blue line broke as it appears the team is extending defenseman Nick Seeler for four more seasons.

Previously, the team traded away Sean Walker to the Avalanche for a future protected first round pick. Now the future of the defense is clearer — once the subject of trade rumors himself — will be staying in Philly and making decent money while doing so.

Seeler is 30 and in his third season with the Flyers. He was just added to the injured reserve after playing in 63 games and posting a plus-15. A rough blocked shot took him off the ice earlier this week but the setback is believed to be relatively minor. He has 12 points this season and is known more for his prowess defensively than netting points.

The Flyers investing in a player in his early 30s is certainly a sign that they do, indeed, want to contend. We'll see if there are any more moves to come ahead of Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline.

