More Sports:

March 06, 2024

Flyers extend defenseman Nick Seeler, report says

The Flyers are taking care of their own ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Nick-Seeler-Contract-Extension Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports

Nick Seeler will be with the Flyers for the long haul.

On a very active Wednesday for Daniel Briere and the Flyers front office, more news on the blue line broke as it appears the team is extending defenseman Nick Seeler for four more seasons.

Previously, the team traded away Sean Walker to the Avalanche for a future protected first round pick. Now the future of the defense is clearer — once the subject of trade rumors himself — will be staying in Philly and making decent money while doing so.

Seeler is 30 and in his third season with the Flyers. He was just added to the injured reserve after playing in 63 games and posting a plus-15. A rough blocked shot took him off the ice earlier this week but the setback is believed to be relatively minor. He has 12 points this season and is known more for his prowess defensively than netting points.

The Flyers investing in a player in his early 30s is certainly a sign that they do, indeed, want to contend. We'll see if there are any more moves to come ahead of Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Sean Walker Nick Seeler

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

PennDOT, PA Turnpike Commission implement work zone speed cameras
PennDOT work camera .jpeg

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Addiction

A law-and-order approach to Philly's overdose crisis will have grave effects, harm reduction advocates say
Overdose Prevention Kensington

Nature

Philly's cherry blossoms expected to bloom in early April
Cherry blossoms Philly

Phillies

Phillies 2024 preview: Bryce Harper's new role finds him as full-time first base
Bryce-Harper-2023-NLCS-Diamondbacks-Phillies

Performances

Broadway musical 'Frozen' makes Philadelphia debut this month
frozen broadway musical philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved