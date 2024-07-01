More Sports:

July 01, 2024

Flyers' home opener set for Oct. 19 against Canucks

The Flyers, and likely Matvei Michkov, will make their 2024-25 debut at the Wells Fargo Center this October against Vancouver.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers-Cancuks-Tyson-Foerster-10.17.23-NHL.jpg John Geliebter/USA TODAY Sports

Tyson Foerster and the 2024-25 Philadelphia Flyers will debut at home against the Canucks this October.

The NHL released its slate of 2024-25 home openers alongside the start of free agency on Monday, revealing that the Flyers will get Rick Tocchet and the Vancouver Canucks for their first opponent at the Wells Fargo Center on October 19. 

Moreover, mark your calendars, because that will likely be Matvei Michkov's debut in front of the home crowd, in what could be an absolutely loaded week in Philly sports where the Phillies are in the postseason, the Eagles are well into their next run, and the Sixers are taking the court with their new big three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George

Feels like the stars are aligning. 

Anyway, the Flyers faced the Canucks in their home opener last season as well, and blanked them 2-0 in what would mark the start of a surprising but ultimately stalled-out playoff push – though done within a half-empty arena while the city's focus was, understandably, fully fixated on the Phillies in the playoffs across the street. 

The Flyers still have a ways to go in earning genuine attention back – head coach John Tortorella will be the first one to tell you that – though Michkov's arrival could help in a big way in that regard while the team continues to slowly but surely build toward what is now lining up to look like a crucial 2025 offseason

Also of note from the NHL's release is that the Flyers will be the opponent for the Calgary Flames' home opener on October 12, which might point to a lengthy west-coast road trip to start the season before the Flyers can finally get home to South Philly. 

MORE: Luchanko, Bonk highlight Flyers' development camp roster

