July 01, 2024

Report: Tyrese Maxey to sign five-year contract with Sixers

The Sixers took care of business with their cap space, and early Monday morning rewarded Tyrese Maxey's patience and growth.

By Adam Aaronson
Sixers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey is now in Philly for the long haul too, reportedly inking a max contract extension with the team.

The Sixers and Tyrese Maxey have agreed to a five-year max contract worth about $204 million Monday morning, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

An extremely important detail, per Wojnarowski: Maxey's five-year deal to stay in Philadelphia does not include any options. So, one of the NBA's brightest young stars will be a Sixer for the next half-decade should they choose to keep him, locking in the league's reigning Most Improved Player Award winner.

Even before taking yet another massive leap in the 2023-24 season, Maxey had earned this payday by the time he was eligible for a rookie scale contract extension. But the Sixers had dreams of maximizing their cap space in the upcoming free agency period, and those dissuaded them from giving Maxey the deal he clearly deserved.

Now, the Sixers have acquired their third star after more than a year of preparation, landing nine-time All-Star Paul George on a four-year max deal worth about $212 million, and with that goal having been accomplished, they finally took care of Maxey, who is one of the best guards in the entire NBA, regardless of age, despite not turning 24 years old until next November.

In 70 games last season, Maxey averaged 25.9 points and 6.2 assists per game, not only winning the NBA's most improved player trophy but being named to his first All-Star team. His rare and dynamic combination of speed, finishing craftiness and shot-making ability makes him one of the toughest covers in the NBA, and having not just Joel Embiid on the floor but George as well for years to come will only make Maxey more dangerous.

Sixers free agency primer: Literally everything you need to know

Adam Aaronson
