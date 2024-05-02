6 stats that showcase how historic Tyrese Maxey's 46-point game was

Jon Stewart and Ben Stiller likely continue to weep in the face of Tyrese Maxey's Game 5 heroics in New York. After scoring 46 points, including seven points in the final seconds of regulation, Maxey is a villain to Knicks fans and a legend in the making in Philly. Before the teams meet for a decisive Game 6 in the first round of the playoffs, here are six Maxey stats (plus a pair of bonus Joel Embiid ones...) that showcase how brilliant he was at Madison Square Garden:

• Maxey is one of only 10 players in NBA history to put up at least 46 points, five rebounds and nine assists in a postseason game (via Stathead). He joins Jerry West, Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook (2x), LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Luka Dončić, Kevin Durant, Trae Young and Devin Booker (2x). He is the lone one to do so in the world's most famous arena while Tracy Morgan flips him off, naturally.

• Maxey is one of 11 players in NBA history to score at least 46 points in a playoff game while draining seven or more three-pointers (via Stathead). The rest of the group includes Vince Carter (against the Sixers in 2001), Allen Iverson (in that same series against Carter and the Raptors), Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard (2x), Jamal Murray (2x), Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry.

• Maxey is one of 15 players in NBA history to score at least 46 points in a playoff game at 23 years old or younger (via Stathead). Amongst others, he's surrounded by legendary mononymic players: Michael, Kareem, Wilt, LeBron, Kobe. Now... Tyrese.

• Maxey is averaging 32.4 points per game this series. Maxey is clearly the Sixers' best guard since Iverson. Maxey's series scoring average is higher than all but three in Iverson's storied career: the 2001 Eastern Conference Semifinals against Toronto (33.7 points per game), the 2001 NBA Finals (35.6 PPG) and the 2003 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against Charlotte (34.8 PPG).

• Only five Sixers have scored at least 46 points in a playoff game. Two of them came in this series (via Stathead). Of course, Joel Embiid scored 50 points in a Game 3 win over New York last week. Maxey now slides alongside him as well Wilt Chamberlain, Billy Cunningham and Allen Iverson, who accomplished that feat five times.

• Just three opponents have squared 46 or more points in a postseason game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden (via Stathead). Maxey joins Michael Jordan and Sam Jones. Jordan's Bulls won the title that year in 1996. Jones' Celtics later lost to the Sixers on the way to Philadelphia's 1967 championship.

BONUS...

Joel Embiid had a horrific offensive showing. He's one of the best big men to ever pick up a basketball and that previous statement still rings true. Both things can be right. Embiid, however, once his offensive game wasn't working and in spite of how gassed he was, had a tremendous game as a defender and was the consummate teammate. In a night that won't be remembered for Embiid, he still put up some historic numbers.



In the series-saving win, Embiid put up a stat line of 19 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, four blocks and one steal. Credit to Embiid as well as forwards Tobias Harris and Nico Batum for having the Sixers win the rebounding margin (46 to 40) and doubling the amount of offensive rebounds that New York had (12 to six). Back to Embiid... the only other player in league history to match those marks (as long as blocks and steals have been recorded) is Ralph Sampson in the 1986 Western Conference Semifinals (via Stathead).

Additionally, five centers (or power forwards who masquerade as centers) have recorded playoff triple-doubles this century. Embiid joins Nikola Jokić, who's done so an umpteen number of times, as well as Bam Adebayo, Pau Gasol and (lol) Andrew Bynum (via Stathead). Two Sixers legends for you right there.

Even when Embiid is clearly off... well, the numbers still look damn good.

