More Sports:

March 28, 2023

The Flyers won't have a captain anytime soon

"There won't be a captain next year, so you don't have to ask me next year," coach John Tortorella said of the Flyers' leadership.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Scott-Laughton-Flyers-Panthers-3.14.23-NHL.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Scott Laughton was the only Flyer to wear a letter for the team this season.

A rebuild and some highly uncertain times lie ahead for the Flyers, but head coach John Tortorella at least knows one thing for sure going into next season: There still won't be any captain. 

"There won't be a captain next year, so you don't have to ask me next year," Tortorella said Tuesday from the team's training facility in Voorhees. "There will not be a captain next year."

Yeah, that subject was pretty open and shut. 

Despite the Flyers entering this season in a state of limbo, there were still a few veteran names on the roster who were generally expected to make up the team's leadership group, with one of them possibly succeeding Claude Giroux – who was dealt last March – as the next to wear the C.

But Tortorella came into training camp with "major concerns" over the team's locker room culture and was upfront about being in no rush to name a new captain

He meant it. 

When the season began on October 13 against the Devils, Scott Laughton was only the player on the Flyers wearing a letter on his chest and it was an A to denote him as an alternate captain. The team stuck with that and now seems like it will do so for the foreseeable future. 

Before camp and Tortorella making his initial stance on the captaincy known, veterans like Cam Atkinson and Kevin Hayes were originally thought of by many as possible candidates to earn the C. Atkinson, however, never played because of an undisclosed upper-body injury, which ultimately led to season-ending neck surgery. Hayes, meanwhile, was shifted up and down the lineup, benched, scratched, and floated around in trade rumors leading up to the deadline earlier this month. And as the Flyers began strongly expressing a desire to get younger, that came with the implication that the 30-year-old Hayes was no longer in the organization's long-term plans. 

Then, of course, there was Sean Couturier, the longest-tenured Flyer who was always considered next in line for the captaincy once Giroux was gone. That didn't pan out either, with lingering back issues and another resulting surgery knocking out most of his season and potentially all of it if he can't get cleared in time to finish out the remaining schedule

Granted, it probably wouldn't have affected Tortorella's position either way. 

"Whether Coots is here or not, there's no captain next year," he said. "It's just the way we're gonna go about it here."

And that maybe isn't the worst thing. 

The C is an honor within hockey, one where the true value of it is always being debated among fans, but an honor nonetheless. It doesn't have to be handed out though, and given where the Flyers are right now – having fully come to terms with needing to undergo a rebuild – there's little reason for them to. 

They're in the early stages of trying to forge a new identity and the even earlier stages of trying to build up a younger, more talented roster. So they might as well wait for a player to come along and truly earn the letter while they're at it. 

After all, there's a good chance now that the next captain isn't even in the building yet. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Captaincy John Tortorella Scott Laughton Sean Couturier

Videos

Featured

Limited - SDP - David

Philly High Schoolers: What they need to know about graduation this year
Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded

Just In

Must Read

Crime

15-year-old shot and killed near Simon Gratz High School, police say
Simon Gratz Student Shot

Sponsored

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023
Limited - Online-Gambling.com Basketball Image

Wellness

Why being a Philly sports fan may be good for your mental health
Live Sports Mental Health

Phillies

Predicting the 2023 Phillies: All-Stars, World Series chances and more
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-World-Series-Game-3

TV

Can you ace this Pennsylvania-themed 'Jeopardy!' category?
jeopardy pennsylvania category

Performances

John Mayer to play a solo acoustic show at the Wells Fargo Center this fall
John Mayer Tour Fall 2023 Philly

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved