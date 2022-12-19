Flyers' Cam Atkinson to undergo neck surgery, done for the season

Cam Atkinson has been sidelined since training camp with an undisclosed upper-body injury and now he won't be suiting up at all this season.

Atkinson will undergo neck surgery on Wednesday and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, the Flyers announced Monday. They expect him to make a full recovery.

The 33-year-old winger's status had been up in the air for a long time as day-to-day to begin the season transformed into week-to-week without any specifics or any real timeline to return.

He did begin practicing again last month, was taking contact, and looked to be getting close, but whatever plans there were for him to play must have fallen through. Atkinson was placed on injured reserve late last week and Crossing Broad's Anthony SanFilippo was first to report Monday morning the extent of how bad things were.

"He felt like he was coming along, he was ready to go, was even looking at a date, and then he just has a bad day," head coach John Tortorella said after practice on Monday. "It would not get over the hump for him."



Atkinson's forthcoming neck surgery is just more bad injury news in a calendar year that's already been full of it.

Sean Couturier, who has had continuous back issues, underwent revision surgery at the end of October with an expected recovery time of 3-4 months. He was scheduled for a checkup early last week and is expected to have another in early January for the Flyers to learn more.

Ryan Ellis, the defenseman who has played all of four games since his trade to Philadelphia last summer, won't play at all this season and may never play again with a series of "multi-faceted" lower-body injuries.

Forward prospect Bobby Brink, who was signed out of the University of Denver and showed promise toward the end of last season, is still recovering from hip surgery.

Joel Farabee, who needed disc replacement surgery in his neck over the summer, has been back in the lineup but hasn't really looked the same since, at least not yet.

Farabee's surgery, however, may have lent some insight into what exactly Atkinson is dealing with.

Via The Philadelphia Inquirer's Olivia Reiner:

Tortorella wouldn't get into specifics about the extent of Atkinson's injury when asked though. He said he didn't want to speak out of turn.

More to come...

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports