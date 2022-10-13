Flyers win opener 5-2 behind big Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost performances

Head coach John Tortorella came into camp with a mission to "get this thing back on the rails," and that push began with a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in the season opener, with a Wells Fargo Center crowd that ended up far more electric than most would've expected.



Wade Allison, Travis Konecny, and Morgan Frost – names that have been hurt, names that have struggled, names that the Flyers are banking themselves on – all got on the scoresheet, while the rest of the lineup threw the body around without hesitation and kept the crease clear for goaltender Carter Hart as he stopped 34 of 36 shots.

The Flyers were much meaner, much more aggressive, and played a much more complete game of hockey than nearly anything from the apathetic mess that was last season.

They skated hard, they finished checks, crashed the net. As much as most fans didn't want to hear it from GM Chuck Fletcher and then Tortorella after he got hired over the summer, the Philadelphia Flyers were genuinely tougher to play against and the immediate effort was rewarded with a 1-0-0 start.

Ivan Provorov threw the puck on net from the point and the rebound fell at Allison's feet. He slipped it home, let out a roar and fist pumped so hard he nearly threw himself off his skates.

The first Flyers goal of the season, which tied the game 1-1, took 8:24 into the season to register. The celebration? That felt years in the making.

On the bubble of cracking the Flyers roster for years but always stopped short because of injuries, the 25-year-old Allison was finally fully healthy, and finally here.

Halfway through the second, Provorov caught the puck streaking up the boards in the neutral zone and beat Tomas Tatar for it to get it moving the other way. The Devils were completely caught in transition. Kevin Hayes flipped the puck over to a Konecny streaking toward the net with only defenseman Brendan Smith standing in his way. He unleashed a shot from the slot that flew right under Mackenzie Blackwood's glove. 2-1, Flyers, and for Konecny, who lost his scoring touch last season and has the Flyers looking toward him to become more of a leader, a hopeful sign that he might have it again.

Then came a perfect cycle not even a minute later. James van Riemsdyk retrieved the puck on the half boards, careened it down to Tanner Laczynski behind the net, who then found Morgan Frost in front to finish it off. 3-1, Flyers, and a huge first goal for the 23-year-old on a one-year prove it deal after never quite reaching the expectations that came with his first-round draft status.

Later in the period, on the power play from a Miles Wood hooking call, Konecny came scorching into the zone again but flailed on the initial rush to the net, but once the Flyers' special teams unit settled around the Devils' diamond penalty kill, Konecny, with all kinds of space at the top of the right circle fired a shot that beat Blackwood again.

Yeah, that scoring touch might be back. 4-1, Flyers.

Alexander Holtz scored the opening tally for the Devils after being left all alone on the left side of the ice skating in off the rush, and Damon Severson made it 4-2 midway through the third with the Devils pressing.

Admittedly, it did start to look a bit scary. Go back to last season, and the Flyers maybe blow that lead. But Hart stayed steady, and so did the skaters in front of them. Laczynski sealed things for good with an empty netter.

The crowd stood on its feet and cheered as time expired.

This season probably won't see the Flyers go all that far, but Thursday night was at least a celebration for hope and better days ahead.

