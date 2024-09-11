Matvei Michkov, Flyers prospects take ice for team's rookie camp

The Flyers' prospects will be back on the ice in Voorhees this week – Matvei Michkov, Jett Luchanko, and Oliver Bonk included – when the club's 2024 rookie camp gets underway with the first practice on Thursday morning.

The camp will run with on-ice sessions over six days, from Thursday-Tuesday, at the Flyers Training Center, with each skate being free and open to the public to come watch.

The Flyers will also host the New York Rangers' prospects in a pair of exhibitions on Friday and Saturday night up at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' PPL Center in Allentown, which has tickets on sale for both games HERE. The Flyers will also be live streaming the games on their website.

Headlining the rookie camp roster, obviously, is Michkov, who the Flyers drafted seventh overall as their potential next star in 2023 and ended up getting much sooner than expected when he signed his entry-level contract and arrived over from Russia earlier this summer.

In many ways, the 19-year old winger is the face of the Flyers' rebuilding strategy, and this will be the first time fans get to see him in action up close.

"I think the blue line out and when he gets the puck, I think he's gonna pull all of you guys right out of your seats along with the other fans at the Wells Fargo Center," Flyers director of player development Riley Armstrong said during development camp back in July. "I don't know how long it'll take for him to adjust to the league, but once he figures it out and understands his linemates and stuff like that, he's gonna be a pretty special player."

Also of note on the roster is Luchanko, the high-flying skater who Philly picked up in the first round this past summer, Hunter McDonald, a big defenseman who the organization has been increasingly bullish on, and the London Knights duo of Bonk and Barkey, who could develop into key long-term pieces for the future.

Check out the full rookie camp roster HERE.

And here's the full camp schedule, which will lead straight into the Flyers' full-on training camp next week:

Date Event Place Time Thu., 9/12 Practice Flyers Training Center 11:00 a.m. Fri., 9/13 Practice Flyers Training Center 10:30 a.m. vs. Rangers PPL Center (Allentown) 7:05 p.m. Sat., 9/14 vs. Rangers PPL Center (Allentown) 5:05 p.m. Sun., 9/15 Practice Flyers Training Center 11:00 a.m. Mon., 9/16 Practice Flyers Training Center 11:00 a.m. Tue., 9/17 Practice Flyers Training Center 11:00 a.m.

