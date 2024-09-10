5 Flyers thoughts: Is Sam Ersson ready to be the No. 1 goalie?

Flyers rookie camp begins later this week, and then the full-blown training camp will start the week after.

The new NHL season is rapidly approaching, though quite somberly now.

Here are a few thoughts on the Flyers before they get going again over in Voorhees, and then one more on the story that has devastated the hockey world...

No. 1 Ersson

Sam Ersson and Ivan Fedotov are the Flyers' plan at goaltender going into this year, each with the benefit of having the full summer to prepare for a heavier workload.

For Fedotov, the time was about getting better acclimated to a new team, league, city, and country after quickly arriving over from Russia late last season but getting thrown straight into the fire as the Flyers clung on to their fading playoff hopes.

For Ersson, the time was to build up toward taking on No. 1 minutes.

Ersson played 51 games last season (starting 49 of them) and logged more than 2800 minutes. It was way more than he was ever supposed to play.

Originally, the 24-year old was only expected to start around 18-22 games as Carter Hart's backup, head coach John Tortorella explained back in April, but then he kept playing well, the share of the starts built toward a 50-50 split, and then Hart was gone entirely to face a sexual assault charge tying back to the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal.

Ersson had to be the guy from then on, and he did admirably in answering the call. He just ran out of gas down the stretch.

"I made the decision that we're going with Ers because I think he deserved it," Tortorella said down the stretch of last season. "And I've played the hell out of him, and he's tired."



So now the goal is to try and make sure that he won't if the Flyers are back in the race again.

Rookies at the rink

The Flyers' rookies and prospects will be back at the team's training center this week following the development camp from earlier in the summer, but this time with Matvei Michkov in the fold.

They'll have a couple of on-ice sessions in Voorhees before heading up to the Phantoms' arena in Allentown to play the Rangers' prospects in a pair of exhibitions on Friday and Saturday.

It'll be the first look at Michkov in game action for a lot of fans, which is obviously the big draw, but it'll also be a check-in on other notable prospects like London Knights Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey, big defenseman Hunter McDonald, and this past summer's first-round pick Jett Luchanko before they each disperse for their respective minor-league/junior clubs.

They might not push for an NHL spot just yet – well, with the exception of Michkov – but you can check where they each seem to be on the development timeline HERE.

Kolosov (probably) isn't coming though

From the Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco on Monday: