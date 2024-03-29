Ivan Fedotov finally arrives to the Flyers, and is available for the playoff push

Ivan Fedotov is finally a Philadelphia Flyer, after everything, and maybe at the most opportune time.

As general manager Danny Brière was speaking Thursday morning in Montreal, ahead of the night's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens, word broke that the goaltender's contract with CSKA Moscow in the Russian KHL had been terminated, which was quickly followed up with the point that the 27-year old's one-year deal with the Flyers was still valid – though on hold – and increasingly heavier indications that he was on his way to Philadelphia to begin his NHL career at long last.

In the moment, Brière couldn't say much about the situation.

But Friday morning was a much different story.

Fedotov, originally drafted by the Flyers in the seventh round of the 2015 draft nearly nine years ago, was at their training center in Voorhees. He was added to the roster, and after meeting with the media alongside Brière, he was out on the ice practicing with the rest of the team.

A year ago, this would have been unfathomable. The Flyers, under the old front office regime led by Chuck Fletcher, signed Fedotov to a one-year contract with the intention of having him come in to be their backup goaltender for the 2022-23 season. But that same summer he was detained while trying to leave Russia, getting forced to stay for mandatory military service to the country that he never fulfilled.

It cost him a year of his career, and coming out of it, what looked like the hopes of his NHL one entirely after CSKA Moscow put him on a new contract, even with his Flyers one already signed, that the International Ice Hockey Federation tried to dispute.

But the Flyers stayed on it, and this late into the season and in a playoff race that's coming down to the wire, followed the NHL's lead for what they could and couldn't do as far as bringing him in now and getting him on the roster.

And now he's here, finally, and available to play for this home stretch if the call comes in.

"It's been a long time," Brière said with a grin. "We were always, I think, hopeful that he would come, but it's been a long road. I give him a lot of props to keep pushing and finally have the chance to come. Hopefully it's a new chapter for him and he gets to start his NHL career and goes off on the right foot."

"Hopefully it's a little bit of a boost as well," Brière continued on what this late addition could do for the rest of the team. "We're coming down the stretch, you can't make trades anymore, so hopefully it's a little bit of a boost and everyone gets excited so we can finish strong and find a way to get into the playoffs. Obviously, that's the No. 1 thing around her these days."

As for how the goaltending situation is going to work now, Samuel Ersson is still the No. 1 goaltender. He earned that right, Brière said, and the Flyers are trusting him to keep handling the bulk of the starts the rest of the way. Felix Sandström has been sent back to Lehighh Valley in the AHL. His status was as an emergency recall, so the Flyers were able to swap him out with Fedotov on the active roster after getting clarification from the league.

So, immediately, Fedotov is the backup goalie now and is likely to see at least a look or two during the Flyers' final eight regular season games as head coach John Tortorella said earlier in the month that they are going to have to give Ersson some breaks eventually.

If and when those calls get made though will continue to be up to Tortorella.

"As far as the playing, you know how it works here," Brière said. "Torts is in charge of that. [Fedotov] will be available. He'll be on the ice with the team practicing and the coaching staff will decide if he plays or not."

Furthermore, if the Flyers do end up making the playoffs, Fedotov will be eligible for the postseason.

He's never played a minute of NHL hockey, sure, and is jumping in a pretty high-stakes point in the Flyers' season, but Fedotov posted some pretty considerable numbers in the KHL after a year away – a .914 save percentage, 2.37 goals-against average, and four shutouts through 44 games – and Brière noted that the tape from his second half of the KHL season got a lot better once the rust was gone.

Plus his resolve to get back on the ice, keep working, and keep hope for a jump to the NHL alive, even after how far his career got sidetracked, might just have him in a unique position to take on so much so quickly.

"And that's what gives us confidence that he can come and help us," Brière said. "He's been through a lot in his career. He's been through a lot in his life, his personal life. He keeps fighting. He keeps getting better, keeps working on his craft, so it's a big part of the reason we feel comfortable and are excited to have him aboard."

And possibly for a bit longer.

Fedotov's contract is up for this current season now, but there are only a few games left in it. Both he and Brière brought up the idea of an extension a couple of times throughout their joint media availability, with Brière hinting that settling on one shouldn't be a problem and Fedotov saying he's open to it now that he's finally in Philadelphia.

Right now, however, trying to finish the bid into the playoffs is the task at hand.

"It's been a really difficult two years for me, but yeah, I'm here," Fedotov said. "I'm happy to be here and I wanna help the team struggle for the playoffs and be one of the best teams in the playoffs."

