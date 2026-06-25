Flyers trade F Garnet Hathaway to Panthers in pre-draft deal

On the eve of the NHL Draft, the Flyers made a deal to acquire picks for the present and future.

On Thursday, the Flyers announced that they sent forward Garnet Hathaway and a sixth-round pick in this weekend's draft to the Panthers, in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 fourth-round pick. The draft begins this Friday evening.

TRADE: We have acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from Florida in exchange for forward Garnet Hathaway and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. https://t.co/HxSszo5ke8 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 25, 2026

The additional pick this weekend gives Flyers general manager Danny Brière more ammunition to continue improving a roster that surprisingly made the postseason and won its first-round matchup against the Penguins before falling to eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina. The Flyers now have four total picks.

The trade is Brière's second in the past 10 days, as he also brought in backup goalie Jospeh Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit in a deal with the Maple Leafs that sent Samuel Ersson, Emil Andrae and a third-round pick to Toronto.

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