More Sports:

June 25, 2026

Flyers trade F Garnet Hathaway to Panthers in pre-draft deal

With the NHL Draft starting Friday, the Flyers dealt Garnet Hathaway and a draft pick for two draft picks, including a future pick.

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Garnet-Hathaway-Goal-Flyers-Penguins-Game-2-2026-NHL-Playoffs.jpg Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images

Garnet Hathaway was traded to Toronto as the Flyers continue to upgrade their roster.

On the eve of the NHL Draft, the Flyers made a deal to acquire picks for the present and future.

On Thursday, the Flyers announced that they sent forward Garnet Hathaway and a sixth-round pick in this weekend's draft to the Panthers, in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 fourth-round pick. The draft begins this Friday evening.

The additional pick this weekend gives Flyers general manager Danny Brière more ammunition to continue improving a roster that surprisingly made the postseason and won its first-round matchup against the Penguins before falling to eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina. The Flyers now have four total picks.

The trade is Brière's second in the past 10 days, as he also brought in backup goalie Jospeh Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit in a deal with the Maple Leafs that sent Samuel Ersson, Emil Andrae and a third-round pick to Toronto.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

JMosher-V1.jpg

Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Garnet Hathaway

Featured

Cross Estate - Back side of entrance

7 secret destinations to explore in NJ
Navy Yard Family Fest 4

Navy Yard Family Fest will bring music, food trucks and the Phillie Phanatic to South Philly

Just In

Must Read

America250

An uncertain market

America 250 Collectibles

Sponsored

Why Roxborough Memorial rehab shines

Roxborough Acute Rehab

Health News

Blocked CDC study on COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness gets published

COVID-19 vaccine CDC

Streaming

Philly stars in docuseries

American Experiment Netflix

Fairs

Fantasy Faire coming to WheatonArts

wheatonarts.png

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Looking at some early OF targets, fits for Phillies

Phillies-Byron-Buxton-trade_011926

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved