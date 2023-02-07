Several foods sold aboard Amtrak recalled for possible listeria contamination

Several pre-packaged foods and snack items sold on Amtrak trains have been recalled for possible bacteria contamination.

Fresh Ideation, a Baltimore-based manufacturer, recalled more than 400 products, including sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt and wraps, after environment sample tests came back positive with traces of listeria, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The foods were served on Amtrak's Northeast Regional and Acela services from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29. They were also sold in vending machines and stores throughout Connecticut, Washington D.C., Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

The recalled items were sold under the Fresh Creative Cuisine label, and have a fresh-through or sell-through date ranging from Jan. 31 through Feb. 6, 2023.

"We immediately stopped serving these products and promptly removed them from our trains upon notification," Amtrak wrote in an email to customers. "All products currently served onboard are completely safe to consume. If you purchased products on the train during this timeframe and saved for future consumption, please dispose of the product."

Nobody has reported any illness related to eating these items. However, consumers who bought any of these products are asked to contact Fresh Ideation at (855)-969-3338 during business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.