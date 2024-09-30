Former Phillie Pete Rose, 83, passes away

Pete Rose, 83, passed away on Monday.

On the field, Rose, Major League Baseball's all-time leader in hits, at-bats and games played, was an integral member of the Phillies' 1980 World Series team, the first championship squad in franchise history. Rose was a 17-time All-Star who also won World Series titles with the Cincinnati Reds in 1975 and 1976.

Rose's off-the-field legacy is controversial.

In 1989, Rose was banned from baseball for allegedly betting on the sport, something that he admitted to decades later. The ban prevented him from being enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite his MLB hits record.

More recently, Rose was to be honored as an inductee in the Phillies' Wall of Fame in 2017, but that event was canceled amidst allegations of statutory rape stemming from a relationship he had with a minor in the 1970s.

The Phillies released the following statement regarding Rose's passing on Monday evening:

Major League Baseball itself released this statement shortly after: