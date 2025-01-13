Founders Philly Freeze-Out returns to Manayunk on Feb. 1 with a run, chowder crawl and live ice carvings

More than two dozen ice sculptures, including frosty takes on a coffee cup, Roman bust and Rocky statue, will take over Manayunk on Feb. 1 for the Founders Philly Freeze Out.

The annual event from Founders Brewing Co. and the Manayunk Development Corporation will also include a morning race, chowder crawl and Lunar New Year celebrations.

The day kicks off with the three-mile Freeze Out Run at 9 a.m., which is free with advanced registration. The main festivities will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Main Street, with Peter Slavin of Ice Sculpture Philadelphia doing live carvings throughout the day.

From noon to 4 p.m., 10 restaurants will host the MNYK Chowder Crawl, featuring new flavor twists including chipotle chicken, tom kha salmon and turkey corn alongside the classics. For $18, people can sample soup from Lucky's Last Chance, Bar Jawn, the Goat's Beard, Mia Ragazza, JD McGillicuddy's, Winnie's Manayunk, Ryan's Pub, Taqueria Amor, Manayunk Brewing Co. and Union Tap House.

There will also be a lion dance for Lunar New Year at New Leaf restaurant, a winter market with local artists, giveaways, ice slide and igloo.

Food trucks will be in the area, and Main Street bars and restaurants will have food and drink specials throughout the day.

“Founders Philly Freeze-Out is the perfect blend of winter wonder and community celebration,” Manayunk Development Corporation Director of Events Caitlin Marsilii said in a statement. “Each year, we’re incredibly honored to bring in Ice Sculpture Philly, Peter Slavin and his incredible team, who work with the business owners to bring Manayunk to life on ice!”

Saturday, Feb. 1 | 9 a.m.- 4 p.m

Free to attend

Main Street, Manayunk

Philadelphia