More Events:

January 13, 2025

Founders Philly Freeze-Out returns to Manayunk on Feb. 1 with a run, chowder crawl and live ice carvings

The annual event along Main Street will also feature a lion dance for Lunar New Year, winter market, ice slide and igloo.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Winter
Founders Philly Freeze Out Provided image/Kory Aversa PR

The Founders Philly Freeze-Out returns Feb. 1, featuring a three-mile run, live ice sculpture demos and chowder samplings from local restaurants.

More than two dozen ice sculptures, including frosty takes on a coffee cup, Roman bust and Rocky statue, will take over Manayunk on Feb. 1 for the Founders Philly Freeze Out. 

The annual event from Founders Brewing Co. and the Manayunk Development Corporation will also include a morning race, chowder crawl and Lunar New Year celebrations

MORE: Penn Museum to mark Lunar New Year with traditional lion dances on Jan. 25

The day kicks off with the three-mile Freeze Out Run at 9 a.m., which is free with advanced registration. The main festivities will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Main Street, with Peter Slavin of Ice Sculpture Philadelphia doing live carvings throughout the day. 

From noon to 4 p.m., 10 restaurants will host the MNYK Chowder Crawl, featuring new flavor twists including chipotle chicken, tom kha salmon and turkey corn alongside the classics. For $18, people can sample soup from Lucky's Last Chance, Bar Jawn, the Goat's Beard, Mia Ragazza, JD McGillicuddy's, Winnie's Manayunk, Ryan's Pub, Taqueria Amor, Manayunk Brewing Co. and Union Tap House. 

There will also be a lion dance for Lunar New Year at New Leaf restaurant, a winter market with local artists, giveaways, ice slide and igloo. 

Food trucks will be in the area, and Main Street bars and restaurants will have food and drink specials throughout the day. 

“Founders Philly Freeze-Out is the perfect blend of winter wonder and community celebration,” Manayunk Development Corporation Director of Events Caitlin Marsilii said in a statement. “Each year, we’re incredibly honored to bring in Ice Sculpture Philly, Peter Slavin and his incredible team, who work with the business owners to bring Manayunk to life on ice!”  

Founders Philly Freeze-Out

Saturday, Feb. 1 | 9 a.m.- 4 p.m 
Free to attend 
Main Street, Manayunk
Philadelphia 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Winter Manayunk Soup Running Food & Drink Manayunk Development Corporation

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Development

Sixers to stay in South Philly

76ers arena

Sponsored

Let’s distinguish between ageism and aging

Purchased - Older people taking a selfie

Arts & Culture

Museums and culture institutions are offering discounts during winter

Museum of Illusions discount

Mental Health

Climate change threatens the mental well-being of youths. Here's how to help them cope

Climate Change Depression

Fitness

Brave the cold in your underwear for a good cause in Cupid's Undie Run

Cupid's Undie Run

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved