More Culture:

February 08, 2021

Four Seasons Total Landscaping unveils new merchandise after Super Bowl ad

Fiverr features Northeast Philly business in commercial poking fun at infamous Trump campaign press conference

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Commercials
Four Seasons Total Landscaping TT News Agency/Sipa USA

Within the last three months, Four Seasons Total Landscaping has been the center of a Super Bowl commercial and the host of an infamous presidential campaign press conference.

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, but to many Philadelphia residents, Four Seasons Total Landscaping was the evening's true star.

The Philly landscaping company, which served as the infamous site of a Trump campaign press conference last November, was featured in a Fiverr commercial that ran during the third quarter of the game. 

The commercial began with an exterior shot of the landscaping company's headquarters, notoriously located near an adult bookstore and a crematorium in Northeast Philly. As a sign that read "Press Venue" was hung above the company's parking lot, owner Marie Savino described success as "often right place, right time."

"When opportunity knocks at your corrugated garage door, you roll that puppy up," Savino jokingly said.

The advertisement followed Savino as she traveled through Four Seasons Total Landscaping's revamped headquarters, presumably a result of its partnership with Fiverr, an online freelance services company.

As she detailed the services that Fiverr has provided to her landscaping company, Savino jokingly said that Fiverr offers public relations expertise for "booking a press conference."

At the end of the commercial, a woman rolling a suitcase asked whether she was in the lobby. Savino replied, "This is not a hotel."

In aftermath of the Super Bowl ad, Four Seasons Total Landscaping is now selling new merchandise, including shirts that say "Right Place, Right Time" and "Roll That Puppy Up!"


Four Seasons Total Landscaping gained its claim to fame when Rudy Giuliani held a press conference in the parking lot as President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential race.

Former President Donald Trump had tweeted the press conference's location, leading many people — including some reporters — to incorrectly believe that he had mistaken Four Seasons Total Landscaping with the Four Seasons Hotel in Center City. But Trump had indeed tweeted the correct location. 

Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, continued to make unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud and sow doubt about mail-in ballots cast in Philly. 

Established in 1992, the Holmesburg-based business describes itself as a "family-owned small business owned by life long Philadelphians." It specializes in ground maintenance, specialty landscaping services and snow removal. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Commercials Philadelphia Landscaping Donald Trump Advertisements Super Bowl Four Seasons

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Inside the downfall that led to Carson Wentz’s likely exit from Eagles
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022078.jpg

Illness

Comparing death tolls from COVID-19 to past wars is fraught
Normandy Cemetery WWII

Education

Philly teachers don't need to return to schools Monday, Mayor Kenney says
Philly teachers union

Sixers

NBA power rankings: Sixers settling in as top-five team in the league
team_huddle_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Super Bowl LV

Bruce Springsteen urges Americans to unite in Jeep Super Bowl commercial
Bruce Springsteen Jeep commercial

Festivals

Founders Philly Freeze-Out in Manayunk returns Valentine's Day weekend
Founders Philly Freeze-Out

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved