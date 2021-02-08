Four Seasons Total Landscaping unveils new merchandise after Super Bowl ad

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, but to many Philadelphia residents, Four Seasons Total Landscaping was the evening's true star.

The Philly landscaping company, which served as the infamous site of a Trump campaign press conference last November, was featured in a Fiverr commercial that ran during the third quarter of the game.

The commercial began with an exterior shot of the landscaping company's headquarters, notoriously located near an adult bookstore and a crematorium in Northeast Philly. As a sign that read "Press Venue" was hung above the company's parking lot, owner Marie Savino described success as "often right place, right time."

"When opportunity knocks at your corrugated garage door, you roll that puppy up," Savino jokingly said.

The advertisement followed Savino as she traveled through Four Seasons Total Landscaping's revamped headquarters, presumably a result of its partnership with Fiverr, an online freelance services company.

As she detailed the services that Fiverr has provided to her landscaping company, Savino jokingly said that Fiverr offers public relations expertise for "booking a press conference."

At the end of the commercial, a woman rolling a suitcase asked whether she was in the lobby. Savino replied, "This is not a hotel."

In aftermath of the Super Bowl ad, Four Seasons Total Landscaping is now selling new merchandise, including shirts that say "Right Place, Right Time" and "Roll That Puppy Up!"

Four Seasons Total Landscaping gained its claim to fame when Rudy Giuliani held a press conference in the parking lot as President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential race.

Former President Donald Trump had tweeted the press conference's location, leading many people — including some reporters — to incorrectly believe that he had mistaken Four Seasons Total Landscaping with the Four Seasons Hotel in Center City. But Trump had indeed tweeted the correct location.

Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, continued to make unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud and sow doubt about mail-in ballots cast in Philly.



Established in 1992, the Holmesburg-based business describes itself as a "family-owned small business owned by life long Philadelphians." It specializes in ground maintenance, specialty landscaping services and snow removal.