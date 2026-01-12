The Franklin Institute is throwing Benjamin Franklin a birthday party this Saturday

"Ben’s Birthday Bash" takes place Saturday, Jan. 17, at the Franklin Institute, celebrating the 320th birthday of Benjamin Franklin with a mix of hands-on science, live demonstrations and interactive activities.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with programming spread throughout the museum and inside the Benjamin Franklin National Memorial. Visitors can take photos beneath the 20-foot-tall Franklin statue before moving through games, experiments and performances inspired by Franklin’s work.

A new immersive multimedia show called Franklin’s Spark will debut during the celebration and play hourly inside the memorial. Highlights also include a live performance of “Happy Birthday” on the glass armonica, an instrument invented by Franklin, followed by a ball-pit ball explosion finale at 11:15 a.m.

Throughout the day, visitors can catch live electricity demonstrations tied to Franklin’s famous experiments, play Franklin-themed party games, and design their own birthday hats. Poor Richard’s Pursuit, a scavenger hunt, challenges participants to solve puzzles for a chance to win a copy of Franklin’s Fortune, a deck-building game. The Hamilton Collections Gallery will be open with several of Franklin’s inventions on display, and the National Park Service will host a pop-up focused on 18th-century printing.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in Franklin-inspired outfits, with creative interpretations welcome.

Saturday, Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Franklin Institute

222 N 20th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Included with museum admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.