More News:

February 25, 2026

Franklin Mall is temporarily closed following fire in one of its stores

The beleaguered shopping center said it would reopen once inspections were complete. No one was injured in the blaze.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Businesses Closings
Franklin Mall closed Franklin Mall/Facebook

Franklin Mall said a fire sparked in a shop Saturday. The shopping center, which is currently listed for sale, will remain closed until city-mandated inspections are finished.

Franklin Mall  in Northeast Philly has temporarily closed following a fire in one of its stores.

The shopping center said the blaze, which sparked Saturday, was confined to a single space and that no one was injured. But Franklin Mall will be closed until further notice while the city conducts mandatory inspections "to ensure building safety and building structural integrity." The mall's management has also hired inspectors to evaluate its safety systems.

MORE: In proposal to close 20 Philly public schools, district says it's learned from mistakes it made in 2013

"Our team is working closely with city officials to complete all necessary inspections and secure the approvals required to safely reopen the property as quickly as possible," Franklin Mall wrote on Instagram. "The safety of our tenants, employees and visitors remains our top priority."

Franklin Mall did not disclose where the fire originated, or provide a projected reopening date. Management did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The fire is the latest in a long line of setbacks for the shopping center, which has been bleeding tenants over the past year. AMC shuttered its movie theater in early 2025, while URBN's discount outlet Reclectic has left and is set to move into Willow Grove Mall this week. Franklin Mall, which spans 170 acres, is currently listed for sale as a potential site for industrial redevelopment.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Businesses Closings Philadelphia Fire Franklin Mall

Videos

Featured

IBEW Admit One

Local 98 continues the tradition of helping the Philadelphia Mummers Parade
Purchased giving key to the new house to happy young couple

The 2026 home lending landscape

Just In

Must Read

Education

In plan to close 20 schools, district says it's learned from 2013

Penn Treaty

Sponsored

UHC decision puts patients at risk

Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

Women's Health

Women's arteries are less clogged than men's, but that doesn't protect them from heart attack risks

Women Heart Health

History

Pennsylvania Hospital to open museum on its 275-year history

Pennsylvania Hospital Museum

Festivals

Philly Beer Fest returns Saturday with tastings from regional breweries

philly beer fest photo

Eagles

Seven takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's NFL Combine press conferences

022526HowieRoseman

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved