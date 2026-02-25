Franklin Mall is temporarily closed following fire in one of its stores

Franklin Mall in Northeast Philly has temporarily closed following a fire in one of its stores.

The shopping center said the blaze, which sparked Saturday, was confined to a single space and that no one was injured. But Franklin Mall will be closed until further notice while the city conducts mandatory inspections "to ensure building safety and building structural integrity." The mall's management has also hired inspectors to evaluate its safety systems.

"Our team is working closely with city officials to complete all necessary inspections and secure the approvals required to safely reopen the property as quickly as possible," Franklin Mall wrote on Instagram. "The safety of our tenants, employees and visitors remains our top priority."

Franklin Mall did not disclose where the fire originated, or provide a projected reopening date. Management did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The fire is the latest in a long line of setbacks for the shopping center, which has been bleeding tenants over the past year. AMC shuttered its movie theater in early 2025, while URBN's discount outlet Reclectic has left and is set to move into Willow Grove Mall this week. Franklin Mall, which spans 170 acres, is currently listed for sale as a potential site for industrial redevelopment.

