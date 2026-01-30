More Culture:

January 30, 2026

Urban Outfitters' discount Reclectic shop is moving from Franklin Mall to Willow Grove

The store, which sells new and secondhand items from URBN brands, will relocate in late February.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
URBN is moving its discount outlet Reclectic out of Franklin Mall. The struggling Northeast Philly shopping center is up for sale.

Reclectic, the shop that sells clothes from URBN brands at discounted prices, is leaving its home in Northeast Philly.

The corporation plans to move Reclectic out of Franklin Mall and into a larger space at the Willow Grove Park Mall in Montgomery County next month. URBN said Friday the new 44,000-square-foot location will provide "more selling capacity to meet the continuing demand for Reclectic’s merchandise." The outlet sells a mix of new and used items from Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Free People and Nuuly. It has occupied its current spot since 2023.

Reclectic will close on Saturday, Feb. 21, ahead of the move, and reopen in its new location on Friday, Feb. 27. The grand opening is scheduled for 11 a.m.

"We are excited to relocate our Philadelphia Reclectic to an expanded space at Willow Grove Park Mall," Kevin Dorfmeyer, executive director of strategy for URBN, said in a statement. "We’ve seen so much enthusiasm from our customers for the Reclectic model, and our upgraded location will allow us to better serve them with more inventory and styles."

The company is exiting Franklin Mall at an opportune moment. The declining shopping center hit the market in December, listed as a potential site for industrial redevelopment. It has lost major tenants like AMC and Sam Ash over the past two years, and is currently only 68% occupied. 

