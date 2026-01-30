More Culture:

January 30, 2026

DeVon-tails Smith and 8 other dogs from Philly-area shelters are competing in the Puppy Bowl

See pets from Brandywine Valley SPCA, Phoenix Animal Rescue, Harley's Haven, Providence Animal Shelter and the Animal Welfare Association tussle on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Rescue dogs from the Philly region are competing in the 2026 Puppy Bowl. One is even named DeVon-tails Smith (pictured right).

It might be difficult to care about the Super Bowl, given the Birds' early exit from the playoffs. But some local athletes are providing Philadelphia with a newfound source of hometown pride. They just need to finish their kibble before they take the field.

Animal shelters from Bucks, Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties — plus one from South Jersey — sent some of their best players to the latest Puppy Bowl. The long-running television event, which airs the afternoon of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 8, is designed to entertain and encourage pet adoption. Catch the furry spectacle at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet, HBO Max, Discovery, TBS, truTV and discovery+. But before it airs, get to know the pups from the Philly area:

MORE: Library of Congress adds 1993 drama 'Philadelphia' to National Film Registry

Black and white dog in a blue bandanaProvided image/Warner Bros/Discovery

Cricket is a special needs dog. The pitbull mix has a heart defect.


Cricket

Breed: American pit bull terrier/American Staffordshire terrier
Shelter: Harley's Haven, Perkasie
Team: Fluff
Fun facts: Cricket was only a few days old when he arrived at Harley's Haven. A cleaning crew found him and his 10 newborn siblings in the closet of a vacant apartment, with no mom in sight. Harley's Haven agreed to split the litter with another shelter, taking five of the pups and naming them all after bugs. Though they required bottle feeding and special care — especially Cricket, who has a heart defect — all of the dogs adjusted to their new environment. Cricket was adopted right before filming the Puppy Bowl with his brother Grasshopper. His family renamed him Buck.

Brown and white puppy with an orange bandanaProvided image/Warner Bros/Discovery

This Team Ruff player has shed his Eagles-inspired name. He's now Koda.


DeVon-tails Smith

Breed: Akita/husky
Shelter: Providence Animal Shelter, Media
Team: Ruff
Fun facts: Will this pup live up to his Eagles namesake on the field? That remains to be seen, but at least his future is certain. DeVon-tails Smith, aka Koda, was adopted after his stay at Providence Animal Shelter. He's playing in the Puppy Bowl with his brother Teddy.

Beagle puppy with brown, black and white coloring in a blue bandanaProvided image/Warner Bros/Discovery

Finch, renamed Lucky, likes to meet his human sister at the bus stop.


Finch

Breed: Beagle
Shelter: Animal Welfare Association, Voorhees Township
Team: Fluff
Fun facts: Described as a very silly, energetic and smart dog, Finch is now 8 months old and living with his family. He enjoys romping around his backyard and joining his human sister at the school bus stop. He is currently learning crate training — which should be no sweat, since he graduated from his shelter's Puppy 101 and 102 classes — and goes by Lucky.

Tan puppy in a blue bandanaProvided image/Warner Bros/Discovery

Grasshopper joins his brother Cricket in the Puppy Bowl.


Grasshopper

Breed: American pit bull terrier/American Staffordshire terrier
Shelter: Harley's Haven, Perkasie
Team: Fluff
Fun facts: Like his sibling Cricket, Grasshopper had a rough start to life. After making it out of that vacant apartment with the rest of his litter, the little guy received a diabetes diagnosis at about 7 weeks old. But he got the help he needed and found a forever home around the same time as his brother. He's also got a new name: Dex.

Black, brown and white Cavalier puppy with a blue bandanaProvided image/Warner Bros/Discovery

This Cavalier pup is known for her sweet and social personality.


Jill

Breed: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel 
Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue, Chester Springs
Team: Fluff
Fun facts: This "sweet and social lady," to borrow her old shelter's words, will be tumbling with Team Fluff. She goes by Izzy nowadays and has settled into her new home with her family.

Puppy Bowl LinProvided image/Warner Bros/Discovery

Lin, now called Pasleigh, accompanies her new dad on construction work.


Lin

Breed: Unknown
Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA, West Chester
Team: Ruff
Fun facts: Lin landed at Brandywine Valley SPCA with her two siblings after her previous owner "was overwhelmed with puppies," the shelter said. Now named Pasleigh, she supervises her new dad on construction projects. She's about 7 months old.

Light brown poodle puppy in an orange bandanaProvided image/Warner Bros/Discovery

Oscar is a mini poodle who now lives in a family with kids and other dogs.


Oscar

Breed: Mini poodle
Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue, Chester Springs
Team: Ruff
Fun facts: Don't let his tiny frame fool you: This guy has a big personality. Oscar the mini poodle now lives in a home with kids and other dogs, where he thrives in the daily chaos. He's 7 months old and has no other known aliases.

Black puppy with brown and white accents in an orange bandanaProvided image/Warner Bros/Discovery

Shirley was rescued from the flash floods that swept Texas's hill country in July.


Shirley

Breed: Unknown
Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA, West Chester
Team: Ruff
Fun facts: This little girl was originally up for adoption in Texas. But when a flash flood swept through the state's Hill Country in July, she and other pups were transported to new shelters for their safety. Shirley wound up at the Brandywine Valley SPCA, but now lives in a permanent home with her new family. They dubbed her Nala.

Black and brown puppy with a blue bandanaProvided image/Warner Bros/Discovery

Teddy is taking the field with one of his 10 siblings, DeVon-tails Smith.


Teddy

Breed: Akita/husky
Shelter: Providence Animal Shelter, Media
Team: Fluff
Fun facts: Teddy was part of a litter of 11 puppies, but when it comes to doggie football, he rose above the pack. He and his brother DeVon-tails Smith were about 7 weeks old when they came to Providence Animal Shelter. After spending time in a foster home, he went up for adoption and found a new family. (So did all 10 of his furry siblings.) He's about 7 months old.

