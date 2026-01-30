DeVon-tails Smith and 8 other dogs from Philly-area shelters are competing in the Puppy Bowl

It might be difficult to care about the Super Bowl, given the Birds' early exit from the playoffs. But some local athletes are providing Philadelphia with a newfound source of hometown pride. They just need to finish their kibble before they take the field.

Animal shelters from Bucks, Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties — plus one from South Jersey — sent some of their best players to the latest Puppy Bowl. The long-running television event, which airs the afternoon of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 8, is designed to entertain and encourage pet adoption. Catch the furry spectacle at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet, HBO Max, Discovery, TBS, truTV and discovery+. But before it airs, get to know the pups from the Philly area:

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Cricket is a special needs dog. The pitbull mix has a heart defect.

Cricket

Breed: American pit bull terrier/American Staffordshire terrier

Shelter: Harley's Haven, Perkasie

Team: Fluff

Fun facts: Cricket was only a few days old when he arrived at Harley's Haven. A cleaning crew found him and his 10 newborn siblings in the closet of a vacant apartment, with no mom in sight. Harley's Haven agreed to split the litter with another shelter, taking five of the pups and naming them all after bugs. Though they required bottle feeding and special care — especially Cricket, who has a heart defect — all of the dogs adjusted to their new environment. Cricket was adopted right before filming the Puppy Bowl with his brother Grasshopper. His family renamed him Buck.

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery This Team Ruff player has shed his Eagles-inspired name. He's now Koda.



DeVon-tails Smith

Breed: Akita/husky

Shelter: Providence Animal Shelter, Media

Team: Ruff

Fun facts: Will this pup live up to his Eagles namesake on the field? That remains to be seen, but at least his future is certain. DeVon-tails Smith, aka Koda, was adopted after his stay at Providence Animal Shelter. He's playing in the Puppy Bowl with his brother Teddy.

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Finch, renamed Lucky, likes to meet his human sister at the bus stop.



Finch

Breed: Beagle

Shelter: Animal Welfare Association, Voorhees Township

Team: Fluff

Fun facts: Described as a very silly, energetic and smart dog, Finch is now 8 months old and living with his family. He enjoys romping around his backyard and joining his human sister at the school bus stop. He is currently learning crate training — which should be no sweat, since he graduated from his shelter's Puppy 101 and 102 classes — and goes by Lucky.

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Grasshopper joins his brother Cricket in the Puppy Bowl.



Grasshopper

Breed: American pit bull terrier/American Staffordshire terrier

Shelter: Harley's Haven, Perkasie

Team: Fluff

Fun facts: Like his sibling Cricket, Grasshopper had a rough start to life. After making it out of that vacant apartment with the rest of his litter, the little guy received a diabetes diagnosis at about 7 weeks old. But he got the help he needed and found a forever home around the same time as his brother. He's also got a new name: Dex.

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery This Cavalier pup is known for her sweet and social personality.



Jill

Breed: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue, Chester Springs

Team: Fluff

Fun facts: This "sweet and social lady," to borrow her old shelter's words, will be tumbling with Team Fluff. She goes by Izzy nowadays and has settled into her new home with her family.

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Lin, now called Pasleigh, accompanies her new dad on construction work.

Lin

Breed: Unknown

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA, West Chester

Team: Ruff

Fun facts: Lin landed at Brandywine Valley SPCA with her two siblings after her previous owner "was overwhelmed with puppies," the shelter said. Now named Pasleigh, she supervises her new dad on construction projects. She's about 7 months old.

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Oscar is a mini poodle who now lives in a family with kids and other dogs.



Oscar

Breed: Mini poodle

Shelter: Phoenix Animal Rescue, Chester Springs

Team: Ruff

Fun facts: Don't let his tiny frame fool you: This guy has a big personality. Oscar the mini poodle now lives in a home with kids and other dogs, where he thrives in the daily chaos. He's 7 months old and has no other known aliases.

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Shirley was rescued from the flash floods that swept Texas's hill country in July.

Shirley

Breed: Unknown

Shelter: Brandywine Valley SPCA, West Chester

Team: Ruff

Fun facts: This little girl was originally up for adoption in Texas. But when a flash flood swept through the state's Hill Country in July, she and other pups were transported to new shelters for their safety. Shirley wound up at the Brandywine Valley SPCA, but now lives in a permanent home with her new family. They dubbed her Nala.

Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Provided image/Warner Bros/Discovery Teddy is taking the field with one of his 10 siblings, DeVon-tails Smith.



Teddy

Breed: Akita/husky

Shelter: Providence Animal Shelter, Media

Team: Fluff

Fun facts: Teddy was part of a litter of 11 puppies, but when it comes to doggie football, he rose above the pack. He and his brother DeVon-tails Smith were about 7 weeks old when they came to Providence Animal Shelter. After spending time in a foster home, he went up for adoption and found a new family. (So did all 10 of his furry siblings.) He's about 7 months old.

