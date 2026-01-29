More Culture:

January 29, 2026

Library of Congress adds 1993 drama 'Philadelphia' to National Film Registry

'High Society,' a 1956 musical starring East Falls native Grace Kelly, was also among the movies selected for preservation.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Library of Congress
Philadelphia National Film Registry Tri Star/Sony Pictures

The Library of Congress has selected 'Philadelphia,' one of the first mainstream movies to address the AIDS crisis, for the National Film Registry.

The Library of Congress has selected a new batch of movies for the National Film Registry, and "Philadelphia" made the cut.

The 1993 legal drama will be preserved for future generations due to its "cultural, historic or aesthetic importance." Loosely inspired by real cases, "Philadelphia" follows a gay attorney suing his former firm for wrongful termination. Though his employers claim his performance was the problem, the lawyer (played by Tom Hanks) believes he was fired over his sexuality and AIDS diagnosis. His peers are initially reluctant to help, but a Black personal injury lawyer (played by Denzel Washington) eventually takes his case.

MORE: For its 800th episode, 'The Simpsons' has created a Philly-centric plot filled with guest stars

The movie was one of the first widely released films to address the AIDS crisis. It filmed on location in its namesake city and featured Bruce Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia." Both the song and Hanks won Oscars for their work.

"Philadelphia" is one of 25 new additions to the National Film Registry, which selects works for preservation each year. The Library of Congress also picked "High Society" starring East Falls native Grace Kelly. The 1956 musical marked the actress's farewell to Hollywood; she married the prince of Monaco three months before the movie's release.

The local connections don't end there. "High Society" is a song-and-dance remake of the screwball comedy "The Philadelphia Story."

Other new additions to the registry include "The Karate Kid," "Inception," "The Thing" and "Clueless." Turner Classic Movies will screen some of the films in a television special airing March 19.

With the latest entries, the National Film Registry now lists 925 American movies. It is accepting public nominations for next year's picks now through Aug. 15.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Library of Congress Philadelphia Grace Kelly Preservation

Videos

Featured

Limited - WSFS Bank Handshake

The human side of banking: Why relationships still matter in an increasingly digital world
Philly Gift Show - Sauces

Philadelphia Gift Show marks 30 years as the Mid-Atlantic’s premier wholesale marketplace

Just In

Must Read

Business

Breeze Airways adds service out of Atlantic City airport

Breeze Airways Atlantic City

Conventions

Monster-Mania Con returns with ‘Stranger Things’ stars among event guests

A “Scream”-themed photo setup at a past Monster-Mania Con

Healthy Eating

These hearty, healthy soup recipes are great for the winter months

Soup Winter Recipes

Lifestyle

For many couples, McGillin's is 'more than just a bar'

McGillin's couples reunion

Late Night

Philadelphia Art Museum adds Pay What You Wish Friday nights for ‘Dreamworld’

Philadelphia Art Museum Pay as you wish

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel are having dazzling rookie seasons heading into second matchup

Edgecombe Knueppel 1.25.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved