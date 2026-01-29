Library of Congress adds 1993 drama 'Philadelphia' to National Film Registry

The Library of Congress has selected a new batch of movies for the National Film Registry, and "Philadelphia" made the cut.

The 1993 legal drama will be preserved for future generations due to its "cultural, historic or aesthetic importance." Loosely inspired by real cases, "Philadelphia" follows a gay attorney suing his former firm for wrongful termination. Though his employers claim his performance was the problem, the lawyer (played by Tom Hanks) believes he was fired over his sexuality and AIDS diagnosis. His peers are initially reluctant to help, but a Black personal injury lawyer (played by Denzel Washington) eventually takes his case.

The movie was one of the first widely released films to address the AIDS crisis. It filmed on location in its namesake city and featured Bruce Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia." Both the song and Hanks won Oscars for their work.

"Philadelphia" is one of 25 new additions to the National Film Registry, which selects works for preservation each year. The Library of Congress also picked "High Society" starring East Falls native Grace Kelly. The 1956 musical marked the actress's farewell to Hollywood; she married the prince of Monaco three months before the movie's release.

The local connections don't end there. "High Society" is a song-and-dance remake of the screwball comedy "The Philadelphia Story."

Other new additions to the registry include "The Karate Kid," "Inception," "The Thing" and "Clueless." Turner Classic Movies will screen some of the films in a television special airing March 19.

With the latest entries, the National Film Registry now lists 925 American movies. It is accepting public nominations for next year's picks now through Aug. 15.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.