For its 800th episode, 'The Simpsons' has created a Philly-centric plot filled with guest stars

"The Simpsons" is going with a Pennsylvania theme for its 800th episode and it includes some of Philadelphia's biggest stars as voice actors.

The episode, which airs Sunday, Feb. 15, sees Marge and Homer getting mixed up in a "historical conspiracy adventure" as they try to get their dog, Santa's Little Helper, in shape for the Philadelphia Dog Show, the episode's logline shows.

Titled "Irrational Treasure," the episode pays tribute to adventures movies from the 2000s, including "National Treasure," Entertainment Weekly reported. That 2004 movie starring Nicholas Cage included numerous scenes in Philadelphia, including one at Independence Hall.

Guest stars include "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson, who voices a character named Adrienne; actor Kevin Bacon, who plays a concierge, and The Roots drummer Questlove, who voices a tour guide. Also, Boyz II Men contributed new versions of the show's opening and closing music.

Still photos from the episode show The Simpsons fully immersed in stereotypical Philadelphia culture, including Homer standing between Geno's Steaks and Pat's King of Steaks while happily eating a cheesesteak. They also show a performance by The Roots and Questlove's character leading a Segway tour through the city.

This isn't the first time Philadelphia has made its mark on the show, which is in its 37th season. Flyers mascot Gritty was featured in the show's 30th annual Halloween episode in 2019. But it won't be the only Pennsylvania city getting some love during this episode, either. Some of the actors from the Pittsburgh-based drama "The Pitt" voice several hospital workers.