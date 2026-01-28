More Culture:

January 28, 2026

For its 800th episode, 'The Simpsons' has created a Philly-centric plot filled with guest stars

During a trip to the city, Marge and Homer get mixed up in a 'historical conspiracy adventure' that pays homage to 'National Treasure.'

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Celebrities
The Simpsons Philly Provided Image/Disney+

The 800th episode of 'The Simpsons' brings the cartoon family to Philadelphia, where Homer and Marge get mixed up in a historical conspiracy adventure. The image above shows Homer and Marge in an episode from Season 31.

"The Simpsons" is going with a Pennsylvania theme for its 800th episode and it includes some of Philadelphia's biggest stars as voice actors. 

The episode, which airs Sunday, Feb. 15, sees Marge and Homer getting mixed up in a "historical conspiracy adventure" as they try to get their dog, Santa's Little Helper, in shape for the Philadelphia Dog Show, the episode's logline shows. 

MORED.C.-based bagel chain Call Your Mother to open shop in Fishtown this year

Titled "Irrational Treasure," the episode pays tribute to adventures movies from the 2000s, including "National Treasure," Entertainment Weekly reported. That 2004 movie starring Nicholas Cage included numerous scenes in Philadelphia, including one at Independence Hall. 

Guest stars include "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson, who voices a character named Adrienne; actor Kevin Bacon, who plays a concierge, and The Roots drummer Questlove, who voices a tour guide. Also, Boyz II Men contributed new versions of the show's opening and closing music. 

Still photos from the episode show The Simpsons fully immersed in stereotypical Philadelphia culture, including Homer standing between Geno's Steaks and Pat's King of Steaks while happily eating a cheesesteak. They also show a performance by The Roots and Questlove's character leading a Segway tour through the city.

This isn't the first time Philadelphia has made its mark on the show, which is in its 37th season. Flyers mascot Gritty was featured in the show's 30th annual Halloween episode in 2019. But it won't be the only Pennsylvania city getting some love during this episode, either. Some of the actors from the Pittsburgh-based drama "The Pitt" voice several hospital workers.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Celebrities Philadelphia Questlove Boyz II Men Quinta Brunson Kevin Bacon

Videos

Featured

Limited - WSFS Bank Handshake

The human side of banking: Why relationships still matter in an increasingly digital world
Philly Gift Show - Sauces

Philadelphia Gift Show marks 30 years as the Mid-Atlantic’s premier wholesale marketplace

Just In

Must Read

Technology

AI hasn't upended the U.S. labor market yet, researchers say

Open AI ChatGPT

Late Night

Philadelphia Art Museum adds Pay What You Wish Friday nights for ‘Dreamworld’

Philadelphia Art Museum Pay as you wish

Women's Health

Why medication abortion is the top target for anti-abortion groups in 2026

Medication Abortion Mifepristone

TV

Gov. Shapiro weighs in on ICE operations in Minneapolis

Josh Shapiro GMA

Concerts

Dave Matthews Band announces two summer shows in Camden

DMB_TOUR_2023

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel are having dazzling rookie seasons heading into second matchup

Edgecombe Knueppel 1.25.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved