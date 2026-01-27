D.C.-based bagel chain Call Your Mother to open shop in Fishtown this year

The D.C.-based bagel shop Call Your Mother is expanding its growing carb empire with a new spot in Philadelphia.

The chain plans to open in Fishtown in the spring or summer "depending on permitting," co-owner Andrew Dana said in an Instagram video. It will be the first Pennsylvania location for the company, which also runs storefronts in Maryland, Virginia and Colorado. Another shop in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood is currently in the works.

Dana and co-owner/chef Daniela Moreira launched Call Your Mother at farmers markets in Washington, D.C., in 2018. The couple drew on their family backgrounds — Dana is Jewish, while Moreira grew up in Argentina — for culinary inspiration. Their bagels are, per their website, somewhere between a New York-style bagel and the smaller, sweeter variety in Montreal.

Dana and Moreira shouted out Philly institutions like Allen Iverson and Rocky in their announcement, as well as Dana's Mount Airy native mother. To close out the video, Moreira rings a bell.

Call Your Mother offers a variety of smears, proteins and other toppings, plus coffee and sandwiches. It also sells a pretzel bagel, so these newcomers should fit right in.

