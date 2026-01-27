More News:

January 27, 2026

D.C.-based bagel chain Call Your Mother to open shop in Fishtown this year

The company will make its Pennsylvania debut in the spring or summer, its owners said.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Businesses Openings
Call Your Mother Philly Call Your Mother Deli/Facebook

Call Your Mother, a D.C.-based bagel shop, will expand to Philadelphia in 2026. The chain also has locations in Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.

The D.C.-based bagel shop Call Your Mother is expanding its growing carb empire with a new spot in Philadelphia.

The chain plans to open in Fishtown in the spring or summer "depending on permitting," co-owner Andrew Dana said in an Instagram video. It will be the first Pennsylvania location for the company, which also runs storefronts in Maryland, Virginia and Colorado. Another shop in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood is currently in the works.

MORE: Philly lifts snow emergency, but frigid temperatures may make cleanup efforts more difficult

Dana and co-owner/chef Daniela Moreira launched Call Your Mother at farmers markets in Washington, D.C., in 2018. The couple drew on their family backgrounds — Dana is Jewish, while Moreira grew up in Argentina — for culinary inspiration. Their bagels are, per their website, somewhere between a New York-style bagel and the smaller, sweeter variety in Montreal.

Dana and Moreira shouted out Philly institutions like Allen Iverson and Rocky in their announcement, as well as Dana's Mount Airy native mother. To close out the video, Moreira rings a bell.

Call Your Mother offers a variety of smears, proteins and other toppings, plus coffee and sandwiches. It also sells a pretzel bagel, so these newcomers should fit right in.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Businesses Openings Philadelphia Bagels Fishtown Expansions

Videos

Featured

Philly Gift Show - Sauces

Philadelphia Gift Show marks 30 years as the Mid-Atlantic’s premier wholesale marketplace
PA State Capitol

7 best law firms for ADA violation cases in Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Technology

AI hasn't upended the U.S. labor market yet, researchers say

Open AI ChatGPT

Late Night

Philadelphia Art Museum adds Pay What You Wish Friday nights for ‘Dreamworld’

Philadelphia Art Museum Pay as you wish

Women's Health

Why medication abortion is the top target for anti-abortion groups in 2026

Medication Abortion Mifepristone

TV

Gov. Shapiro weighs in on ICE operations in Minneapolis

Josh Shapiro GMA

Concerts

Dave Matthews Band announces two summer shows in Camden

DMB_TOUR_2023

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel are having dazzling rookie seasons heading into second matchup

Edgecombe Knueppel 1.25.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved