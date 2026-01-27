More News:

January 27, 2026

Philly lifts snow emergency, but frigid temperatures may make cleanup efforts more difficult

Temperatures are expected to fall to 1 degree later this week. The wind chill could make it feel even colder.

By Michaela Althouse
Philadelphia ended its snow emergency Tuesday morning, allowing drivers to park on roads that had been reserved for emergency vehicles. Above, a person shovels in South Philadelphia following Sunday's storm.

Philadelphia lifted its snow emergency at 6 a.m. Tuesday, but cleanup efforts are continuing throughout the city. 

The end of the snow emergency, which had been in effect since Saturday night, means drivers can again park along snow emergency routes. Those roads had been left clear for emergency vehicles during the snowstorm, which brought 9.3 inches inches at Philadelphia International Airport. 

MORE: As snow clean up continues in Philly, city offices closed again and schools go remote Tuesday

Cleanup efforts may be disrupted by an incoming blast of cold air. The temperature is expected to peak at 21 degrees Tuesday, and that's the highest it will be until Sunday, the National Weather Service forecasts. The temperature is expected to drop to 7 degrees Tuesday night, with a wind chill of -6 degrees. Even lower overnight temperatures are forecast for later in the week. On Thursday and Friday nights, the low temperature could be 1 degree. 

The low temperatures make it harder to clear snow, because it can ice over the existing snow accumulation, city officials said. 

"We're about to hit a deep freeze," Carlton Williams, director of the city's Office of Clean & Green Initiatives, said during a press conference Monday. "... It makes it that much more difficult to plow frozen materials."

City offices and courts are closed Tuesday and the School District of Philadelphia is operating virtually. Residents are still being asked to stay home and keep off the roads as much as they can. 

More than 800 vehicles and other snow removal equipment have been deployed since the weekend, and Mayor Cherelle Parker said the Streets Department had melted 900 tons of snow as of Monday afternoon. 

Parker said she called for residential streets to be cleared earlier than in past snowstorms, so they're being plowed and treated alongside primary and secondary roads. Crews are only aiming to make them passable, meaning they are not completely clear of snow and ice, but they are safe to travel on.  

Sunday's snowfall set a new daily record for Jan. 25, the National Weather Service said. 

Motorists whose vehicles were relocated during the snow emergency can call (215) 686-7669 to find their locations.

