As snow clean up continues in Philly, city offices closed again and schools go remote Tuesday

All city offices will remain closed Tuesday and Philadelphia public schools will have a remote learning day as the snow cleanup effort continues into the frigid week ahead. Meanwhile, SEPTA continues to restore services but will not be operating at full capacity tomorrow.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said the snow emergency in Philadelphia, which took effect Saturday night, will remain in place until further notice.

MORE: Photos: Here's how people in the Philly area spent their snow day

"We are not out of the woods," Parker said.

More than 9 inches of snow fell on Philadelphia since the storm began overnight Sunday, in addition to ice and freezing rain. More than 800 pieces of snow removal equipment and vehicles have been deployed since the storm began, and Parker said the Streets Department has melted about 900 tons of snow. You can track the progress of the city's snow removal on this interactive map.

In the coming days, the National Weather Service forecasts extreme cold with wind chills that make it feel like below zero degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

"We're about to hit a deep freeze," said Carlton Williams, director of the city's Office of Clean & Green Initiatives. "... It makes it that much more difficult to plow frozen materials."

Philadelphia's courts will be closed again Tuesday, as will all School District of Philadelphia buildings. Students will have a remote learning day Tuesday, as well as any additional days they are not in class because of the storm, Superintendent Tony Watlington said. The school-district run early childhood centers will be closed again Tuesday and all after-school activities are canceled.

Warming centers in Philadelphia will remain open until temperatures increase next week, officials said.

SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said progress has been made to restore suspended services. There were 37 routes running on Monday and Sauer expects the majority of bus lines to be running by Tuesday morning. Subway and trolley service, which operated mostly without interruption during the storm, will resume full service Tuesday. SEPTA is still determining whether it can reopen the trolley tunnel that connects Center City to West Philly by the end of the day Tuesday.

Regional Rail trains remain suspended, but Sauer said SEPTA will resume service Tuesday morning, operating on a Saturday schedule.

In New Jersey, Gov. Mikie Sherrill lifted the state's snow emergency as conditions improved on Monday afternoon. She urged residents to use caution as snow and ice cleanup continues and slippery conditions set in with freezing temperatures in the coming days.

People in Philadelphia are urged to avoid driving unless it's absolutely necessary, officials said. The city has towed nearly 350 vehicles that were left on emergency routes since Sunday. Residents who believe their cars were towed can call (215)-686-SNOW to locate and retrieve their vehicles.

Parker said plow crews continue to make progress clearing primary and secondary roadways, but will need additional time to get to some smaller streets. She urged residents and business owners to clear their sidewalks and avoid shoveling snow into streets.

The city's 311 system is collecting complaints and using the information to map out areas in need of attention, but individual requests will not be addressed until after the snow emergency has been lifted.

City trash collection already had been canceled for Monday, and the collection days throughout the city will operate one day later than usual. In neighborhoods where a second trash day has been added, the second pickup will not occur this week.