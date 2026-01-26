Photos: Here's how people in the Philly area spent their snow day

More than 9 inches of snow fell in Philadelphia over the weekend, the most the city has seen in a decade.

Sunday's accumulation of 9.3 inches, recorded at the airpot, broke the daily snowfall record for Jan. 25, the National Weather Service said. On Monday morning, cleanup crews were plowing and salting as they attempted to clear the roads with freezing conditions continuing throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to stay in the teens and 20s during the day before dropping to single digits and lower with the wind chill at night.

Although the snowfall has ended, services across the city are shut down or operating at a reduced capacity. The snow emergency is still in place in Philadelphia and New Jersey, most school districts in the area are closed and PennDOT is at work clearing the state's highways and interstates.

SEPTA said Monday it will slowly resume service for its Regional Rail, buses and trolleys, which were all suspended Sunday. Regional Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule, and all services will likely experience delays. The Philadelphia International Airport had 652 flight cancellations Sunday and expects 125 more on Monday. NJ Transit suspended bus service, but plans to resume at 10 a.m. Monday. Amtrak's Keystone Service, which runs between New York City and Harrisburg through Philadelphia, was canceled until 10 a.m. Monday.

Many local residents spent Sunday sledding, shoveling and playing out in the snow. Here's a look at photos from around the area: