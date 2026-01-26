Photos: Here's how people in the Philly area spent their snow day

More than 9 inches of snow fell in Philadelphia over the weekend, the most the city has seen in a decade.
Sunday's accumulation of 9.3 inches, recorded at the airpot, broke the daily snowfall record for Jan. 25, the National Weather Service said. On Monday morning, cleanup crews were plowing and salting as they attempted to clear the roads with freezing conditions continuing throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to stay in the teens and 20s during the day before dropping to single digits and lower with the wind chill at night.
Although the snowfall has ended, services across the city are shut down or operating at a reduced capacity. The snow emergency is still in place in Philadelphia and New Jersey, most school districts in the area are closed and PennDOT is at work clearing the state's highways and interstates.
SEPTA said Monday it will slowly resume service for its Regional Rail, buses and trolleys, which were all suspended Sunday. Regional Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule, and all services will likely experience delays. The Philadelphia International Airport had 652 flight cancellations Sunday and expects 125 more on Monday. NJ Transit suspended bus service, but plans to resume at 10 a.m. Monday. Amtrak's Keystone Service, which runs between New York City and Harrisburg through Philadelphia, was canceled until 10 a.m. Monday.
Many local residents spent Sunday sledding, shoveling and playing out in the snow. Here's a look at photos from around the area:
Molly McVety/Philly Voice
Stacy Cohen and her dog, Tullah, enjoying the snowy weather in Rittenhouse Square.
Molly McVety/Philly Voice
A group of friends began swing dancing in Rittenhouse Square.
Molly McVety/Philly Voice
Identical twins Austin and Evan, 12, sled down the piles of snow on South Street.
Molly McVety/Philly Voice
Molly McDonough and her dog, Barley, played in the snow in Schuylkill River Park.
John Kopp/PhillyVoice
Snow was piled up in heaps in Fairmount as residents and businesses cleared paths on the sidewalks. Above, the corner of 26th and Brown streets.
John Kopp/PhillyVoice
Dozens of people gathered at the Philadelphia Art Museum on Sunday afternoon to either sled down its iconic steps or watch those doing it.
John Kopp/PhillyVoice
Dozens of people trekked to the Philadelphia Art Museum to sled down its iconic steps.
John Kopp/PhillyVoice
A woman and a child were among many people who sledded down the hill in front of the 2601 Parkway Condominiums in Fairmount early Sunday afternoon.
Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice
A resident carried a shovel to begin digging out her home at Ann and Thompson streets in Port Richmond.
Molly McVety/PhillyVoice
A snowman sits on top of the walls around Rittenhouse Park.
Jeff Tomik/PhillyVoice
A snow plow clears a neighborhood road in Schwenksville, Montgomery County.
Jeff Tomik/PhillyVoice
Brandon Mumbauer, from left, Chris Cusumano and Ric O'Neill clear snow from a neighborhood road in Schwenksville, Montgomery County.
Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice
Main Street in Manayunk was mostly deserted Sunday evening, except for a few businesses where people were working to clear the sidewalks, like outside this pizza shop at Shurs Lane.
Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice
Pedestrians walk in the roadway on Main Street in Manayunk on Sunday evening, where it was easier to navigate through the snow and ice.
Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice
A backhoe operator plows the parking lot at the Manayunk Crossing shopping center on the 3700 block of Main Street.