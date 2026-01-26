More News:

January 26, 2026

Photos: Here's how people in the Philly area spent their snow day

The airport recorded its highest accumulation total in 10 years, and many braved the conditions to sled, shovel or walk their dogs.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Snow 2026 Philly Art Museum John Kopp/PhillyVoice

More than 9 inches of snow fell in Philadelphia on Sunday, the most the city has seen since 2016. Above, a trio of sledders dash down the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.

More than 9 inches of snow fell in Philadelphia over the weekend, the most the city has seen in a decade. 

Sunday's accumulation of 9.3 inches, recorded at the airpot, broke the daily snowfall record for Jan. 25, the National Weather Service said. On Monday morning, cleanup crews were plowing and salting as they attempted to clear the roads with freezing conditions continuing throughout the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to stay in the teens and 20s during the day before dropping to single digits and lower with the wind chill at night. 

MORE: Philly may get pounded with snow this weekend. Here's a look back at the biggest snowfalls of the last 30 years

Although the snowfall has ended, services across the city are shut down or operating at a reduced capacity. The snow emergency is still in place in Philadelphia and New Jersey, most school districts in the area are closed and PennDOT is at work clearing the state's highways and interstates. 

SEPTA said Monday it will slowly resume service for its Regional Rail, buses and trolleys, which were all suspended Sunday. Regional Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule, and all services will likely experience delays. The Philadelphia International Airport had 652 flight cancellations Sunday and expects 125 more on Monday. NJ Transit suspended bus service, but plans to resume at 10 a.m. Monday. Amtrak's Keystone Service, which runs between New York City and Harrisburg through Philadelphia, was canceled until 10 a.m. Monday. 

Many local residents spent Sunday sledding, shoveling and playing out in the snow. Here's a look at photos from around the area: 

2026 Snow Rittenhouse 1Molly McVety/Philly Voice

Stacy Cohen and her dog, Tullah, enjoying the snowy weather in Rittenhouse Square.

2026 Snow Rittenhouse 2Molly McVety/Philly Voice

A group of friends began swing dancing in Rittenhouse Square.

2026 Snow South StMolly McVety/Philly Voice

Identical twins Austin and Evan, 12, sled down the piles of snow on South Street.

2026 Snow Schuylkill ParkMolly McVety/Philly Voice

Molly McDonough and her dog, Barley, played in the snow in Schuylkill River Park.

2026 Snow FairmountJohn Kopp/PhillyVoice

Snow was piled up in heaps in Fairmount as residents and businesses cleared paths on the sidewalks. Above, the corner of 26th and Brown streets.

Snow 2026 Art MuseumJohn Kopp/PhillyVoice

Dozens of people gathered at the Philadelphia Art Museum on Sunday afternoon to either sled down its iconic steps or watch those doing it.

Snow 2026 Philly Art MuseumJohn Kopp/PhillyVoice

Dozens of people trekked to the Philadelphia Art Museum to sled down its iconic steps.

Snow 2026 FairmountJohn Kopp/PhillyVoice

A woman and a child were among many people who sledded down the hill in front of the 2601 Parkway Condominiums in Fairmount early Sunday afternoon.

2026 snow shoveling Port RichmondMichaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

A resident carried a shovel to begin digging out her home at Ann and Thompson streets in Port Richmond.

2026 Snow Rittenhouse 3Molly McVety/PhillyVoice

A snowman sits on top of the walls around Rittenhouse Park.


2026 snow Schwenksville plowJeff Tomik/PhillyVoice

A snow plow clears a neighborhood road in Schwenksville, Montgomery County.

2026 snow Schwenksville shovelingJeff Tomik/PhillyVoice

Brandon Mumbauer, from left, Chris Cusumano and Ric O'Neill clear snow from a neighborhood road in Schwenksville, Montgomery County.

2026 snow manayunkJon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

Main Street in Manayunk was mostly deserted Sunday evening, except for a few businesses where people were working to clear the sidewalks, like outside this pizza shop at Shurs Lane.

2026 snow manayunkJon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

Pedestrians walk in the roadway on Main Street in Manayunk on Sunday evening, where it was easier to navigate through the snow and ice.

2026 snow manayunk crossingJon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

A backhoe operator plows the parking lot at the Manayunk Crossing shopping center on the 3700 block of Main Street.


