October 15, 2021

Free Insomnia Cookies for customers who come to stores dressed in Halloween costumes

The giveaway runs from Oct. 29-31

Insomnia Cookies will giveaway free cookies to customers who come to stores dressed for Halloween between Oct. 29-31. The cookie maker also has limited edition Halloween cookies for sale beginning Oct. 27.

Insomnia Cookies is handing out free treats to anyone who comes to its stores in a costume during Halloween weekend, from Oct. 29-31.

The cookie company announced the promotion along with the launch of its fall collection, featuring cookies, brownies and more made with Mars candies.

Comedian Aunt Mary Pat to perform holiday show at Rivers Casino Philadelphia | Next In Line Comedy offers stand-up fans a chance to see rising comics | Audi FEASTIVAL makes a comeback for its 12th anniversary

Starting Oct. 27, customers can pick up one of three new Halloween-themed treats: the Tricked Out Deluxe Cookie, baked with Snickers and M&M's candies then topped with Snickers; the Tricked Out Loaded Brownie topped with cookie butter and M&M'S, Twix, and Snickers; and the Tricked Out Lil' Dippers consisting of with 12 Chocolate Chunk cookies served with cookie butter dip and topped with Twix, M&M's and Snickers.

Insomonia's speakeasy-style CookieLab also will have two, limited-time additions to its menu during Halloween weekend: the Loaded Candy Milkshake and Loaded Candy Cookie, both made with Twix, Snickers, and M&M's. 

The CookieLab is inside the Insomnia Cookies store at 833 Wharton St. in South Philly, and customers can enter through the bookcase in the back or the window in the alley.

Trick-or-Treat Packs will be available for purchase from Oct. 18 to 31 for $25 and come with 25 packs of three mini cookies, or $50 for 50 packs.

DIY cookie decorating kits can be shipped nationwide and come with 12 classic cookies, green and orange buttercream icing, gel icing, and candy toppings. 

There are eight Insomnia Cookies locations in Philadelphia.

