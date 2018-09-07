More Culture:

September 07, 2018

'Frozen' actor snatches Trump flag from theatergoer at curtain call

Timothy Hughes refuses to apologize, arguing that a Broadway play is no place for people to voice their political platforms

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
It seems, these days, there's no escaping politics, but one Broadway star was making sure of it. A man waving a banner for “Trump 2020” interrupted the final bows of the cast of the Broadway musical, "Frozen," Thursday night. Actor Timothy Hughes, who plays Pabbie, the troll king, ripped the flag out the man's hands and flung it backstage.

The move was considered a success among people in attendance. One Twitter user wrote, “So at tonight’s NYC 'Frozen' curtain call, an audience member up front rudely pulled out a huge ‘Trump 2020’ banner to wave. The hot guy playing the troll king grabbed it and flung it backstage. The audience clapped even harder for the cast. I had a good night.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “My favorite part of 'Frozen' is when the troll ripped a Trump flag out of someone’s hands and threw it backstage.”

Hughes has refused to apologize. Instead, he took to Instagram to voice how he felt about the situation. 

"What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney’s Frozen on Broadway with a pro Trump flag?”

He continued, “How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump? The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience. I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform.”

It was reported by one Twitter user that the man in question was "threatening to sue" if he did not get his flag back. Vulture reported the flag was returned last night.


