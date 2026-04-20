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April 20, 2026

Full injury reports for Sixers-Celtics Game 2 on Tuesday

Joel Embiid is once again the only player set to be sidelined when the Sixers and Celtics square off in Boston.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 4.20.26 Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Joel Embiid underwent an emergency appendectomy on April 9.

For the second straight game, Joel Embiid is set to be the only player sidelined between the Sixers and Celtics, according to the team's initial injury reports ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Embiid, who underwent an emergency appendectomy 11 days ago, started a strength and conditioning program on Monday, the Sixers told reporters in Boston.

MOREWhat went wrong for Sixers in Game 1, potential tweaks for Game 2

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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