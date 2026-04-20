Full injury reports for Sixers-Celtics Game 2 on Tuesday

For the second straight game, Joel Embiid is set to be the only player sidelined between the Sixers and Celtics, according to the team's initial injury reports ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Embiid, who underwent an emergency appendectomy 11 days ago, started a strength and conditioning program on Monday, the Sixers told reporters in Boston.

MORE: What went wrong for Sixers in Game 1, potential tweaks for Game 2