Reports: Sixers center Joel Embiid starts strength and conditioning program after appendectomy

According to multiple reporters in Boston, the Sixers said on Monday afternoon that Joel Embiid has started a strength and conditioning program as he recovers from the emergency appendectomy performed after his appendicits diagnosis on April 9.

The Sixers have remained hopeful that Embiid could return before the end of their seven-game first-round series against the Boston Celtics, but any expectation of that sort likely hinges on the team winning at least one game without the former NBA MVP.

MORE: What went wrong in Game 1, Sixers' potential tweaks for Game 2