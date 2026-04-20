Reports: Sixers center Joel Embiid starts strength and conditioning program after appendectomy

April 20, 2026
According to multiple reporters in Boston, the Sixers said on Monday afternoon that Joel Embiid has started a strength and conditioning program as he recovers from the emergency appendectomy performed after his appendicits diagnosis on April 9.
Joel Embiid has started his strength and conditioning program #Sixers— Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) April 20, 2026
Sixers say Joel Embiid has started his strength and conditioning program post-appendectomy.— Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) April 20, 2026
Sixers announced Embiid has started strength and conditioning workouts. @OnPattison— Bob Cooney (@Bobcooney1076) April 20, 2026
The Sixers have remained hopeful that Embiid could return before the end of their seven-game first-round series against the Boston Celtics, but any expectation of that sort likely hinges on the team winning at least one game without the former NBA MVP.
MORE: What went wrong in Game 1, Sixers' potential tweaks for Game 2