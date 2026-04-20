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April 20, 2026

Reports: Sixers center Joel Embiid starts strength and conditioning program after appendectomy

Joel Embiid, 11 days removed from an emergency appendectomy, is back to performing physical activity.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 4.20.26 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Has Joel Embiid played his final game of the 2025-26 season?

According to multiple reporters in Boston, the Sixers said on Monday afternoon that Joel Embiid has started a strength and conditioning program as he recovers from the emergency appendectomy performed after his appendicits diagnosis on April 9.

The Sixers have remained hopeful that Embiid could return before the end of their seven-game first-round series against the Boston Celtics, but any expectation of that sort likely hinges on the team winning at least one game without the former NBA MVP.

MOREWhat went wrong in Game 1, Sixers' potential tweaks for Game 2

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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