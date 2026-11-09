Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 9, Eagles vs. Giants

In their Week 9 loss to the New York Giants the Philadelphia Eagles played 70 snaps on offense and 67 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 70 snaps: Joe Milton

Notes: Milton looked like a guy who the team signed off a practice squad 23 days ago. And to be fair to Milton, the Eagles didn't do anything super obvious to try to maximize his skill set.

Running back

• 41 snaps: Saquon Barkley



• 29 snaps: Elijah Mitchell

Notes: Barkley had 13 carries for 22 yards. It remains insane that the Eagles keep putting this star player on the field in a lost season when he is clearly hurt.

Wide receiver

• 65 snaps each: Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper



• 35 snaps: Hollywood Brown



• 26 snaps: Elijah Moore

Notes: Lemon had 6 catches for 61 yards, but also two costly drops. The Eagles drafted Lemon partly because he almost never had drops in college. Maybe that's a confidence thing?

And, of course, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks remain out with injuries.

Tight end

• 57 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 8 snaps: Johnny Mundt



• 7 snaps each: Eli Stowers, Grant Calcaterra

Notes: A trade of Goedert at the deadline makes too much sense. Zach Ertz would then be able to chase the Eagles' all-time receptions record, Stowers could get some real playing time, and Goedert would get a chance to play for a contender.

Offensive line

• 70 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Drew Kendall, Tyler Steen, Markel Bell

• 8 snaps: Fred Johnson



• 2 snaps: Willie Lampkin



Notes: Dickerson remains a trade candidate at the deadline.

Edge defenders

• 44 snaps: Nolan Smith



• 36 snaps: Jonathan Greenard



• 29 snaps: Jalyx Hunt



• 25 snaps: Arnold Ebiketie

Notes: Greenard finally did something! 🎉🍾

He had a sack. It's too bad the Eagles' season is already over.

Interior defensive line

• 58 snaps: Jalen Carter



• 42 snaps: Moro Ojomo



• 38 snaps: Jordan Davis



• 16 snaps: Byron Young

• 9 snaps: Ty Robinson



Notes: This was the first game in a while that the Eagles' interior defensive line played to its standard.

Linebacker

• 64 snaps: Jeremiah Trotter



• 32 snaps: Zack Baun

• 26 snaps: Smael Mondon

Notes: Baun left with a back injury and did not return. To be determined how serious his injury is. He had 7 tackles and 2 sacks in half a game.

Cornerback and safety

• 67 snaps each: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Andrew Mukuba



• 65 snaps: Riq Woolen



• 43 snaps: Marcus Epps



• 7 snaps: Kenny Moore



• 2 snaps: Kelee Ringo

Notes: Woolen should get a few sniffs at the trade deadline. I'm not so sure the Eagles will be blown away by great offers.

Mukuba was a rare Eagles defender who had a bad game.

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: Zack Baun

🌟🌟: Jeremiah Trotter

✨: Jalen Carter

Game ball 🏈

Zack Baun

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