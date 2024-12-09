More Sports:

December 09, 2024

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 14, Eagles vs. Panthers

The Eagles' pass game issues and their down-to-the-wire win over Carolina by the snap counts.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
120924ChaunceyGardnerJohnson Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

In their Week 14 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles played 58 snaps on offense and 71 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 58 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Notes: We covered Hurts' struggles in our postgame 10 awards post. In that article, I mentioned that he had A.J. Brown wide open deep down the field for what should have been a big gain, and possibly an 83-yard TD. He did not pull the trigger, instead opting to dump it down to Jahan Dotson for a 5-yard gain. Here's that play:

Guys don't often get more open deep down the field than that.

Running back

• 44 snaps: Saquon Barkley

• 14 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

• 1 snap each: Khari Blasingame and Cooper DeJean

Notes: Barkley rushed 20 times for 124 yards (6.2 YPC) and for like the 20th time this season (estimated) he was tackled at the 1. (He didn't score.)

Along the way, he broke LeSean McCoy's team record for rushing yards in a single season. 

Gainwell ran 3 times for 26 yards.

DeJean played one snap in victory formation.

Wide receiver

• 55 snaps: A.J. Brown

• 52 snaps: DeVonta Smith

• 29 snaps: Johnny Wilson

• 24 snaps: Jahan Dotson

Notes: Brown only got 4 targets despite being open all day, and he was not happy after the game. 

Tight end

• 53 snaps: Grant Calcaterra

• 14 snaps: C.J. Uzomah

• 2 snaps: E.J. Jenkins

Notes: Calcaterra caught all 3 of his targets for 16 yards and his first career TD.

Offensive line

• 58 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, Lane Johnson

• 1 snap: Tyler Steen

Notes: Hurts was sacked four times yesterday, but it's not easy protecting for a quarterback who is holding onto the ball for an eternity:

Edge defenders

• 52 snaps: Nolan Smith

• 46 snaps: Josh Sweat

• 38 snaps: Jalyx Hunt

• 4 snaps: Charles Harris

Notes: The Panthers have a decent OT duo, and the Eagles' edges were quiet.

Interior defensive line

• 64 snaps: Jalen Carter

• 46 snaps: Milton Williams

• 25 snaps: Jordan Davis

• 21 snaps: Moro Ojomo

• 4 snaps: Thomas Booker

Notes: The interior guys, most notably Carter, often got into the backfield with a chance to make big plays, but they were usually unable to finish.

MORE: 10 awards from Eagles-Panthers

Linebacker

• 70 snaps: Zack Baun

• 69 snaps: Nakobe Dean

Notes: Baun is everywhere. Another double-digit tackle day. 11 tackles, 1 sack. Dean led the team with 12 tackles.

Baun is third in the NFL, with 129 tackles.

Cornerback and safety

• 71 snaps: Quinyon Mitchell

• 69 snaps: Darius Slay

• 68 snaps: Tristin McCollum

• 61 snaps: Cooper DeJean

• 60 snaps: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

• 11 snaps: Avonte Maddox

• 2 snaps: Isaiah Rodgers

Notes: Slay had a few key pass breakups, but he was also toasted on the deep ball that was dropped by Xavier Legette. He guessed on Legette's route, and he guessed wrong.

Gardner-Johnson got hurt in this game twice, and was clearly in a lot of pain, but he re-entered the game after each injury. He threw his body around the entire day, and had arguably the Eagles' best hit of the season in the first quarter against Legette. Oh, and he also had an INT.

MORE: The pivotal plays from the Eagles' nail-biter win over the Panthers

Three stars 🤩

I've always liked the hockey tradition of awarding "stars" to each of the three best players in a game, so let's apply that to Eagles games.

⭐⭐⭐: RB Saquon Barkley

🌟🌟: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

✨: QB Bryce Young

Eagles game ball 🏈

🏈: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: The Eagles tried to add players this offseason who are tough and play with passion, and Gardner-Johnson is a great example of that.

Season game balls

  1. Week 1, vs. Packers: Saquon Barkley
  2. Week 2, at Falcons: Nobody
  3. Week 3, at Saints: Vic Fangio
  4. Week 4, at Buccaneers: Saquon Barkley
  5. Week 5: BYE
  6. Week 6, vs. Browns: Brandon Graham
  7. Week 7, at Giants: Saquon Barkley
  8. Week 8, at Bengals: Fred Johnson
  9. Week 9, vs. Jaguars: Nakobe Dean
  10. Week 10, at Cowboys: Nick Sirianni
  11. Week 11, vs. Commanders: Jalen Carter
  12. Week 12, at Rams: Brandon Graham
  13. Week 13, at Ravens: Vic Fangio
  14. Week 14, vs. Panthers: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
MORE: Eagles overcome dreaded 'trap game' to continue nine-game winning streak

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philasdelphia Eagles snap counts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Wilma - Comeuppance 2

'The Comeuppance' brings laughter and reflection to The Wilma Theater
Limited - IBEW Turkey Drop

The holidays are here. So is Local 98.

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Broad Street surpasses Roosevelt Boulevard as Philly's deadliest road

Broad Street traffic deaths

Sponsored

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Video Games

Philly native's new video game has Gritty-inspired character

Beastieball Greg Lobanov

Illness

Formaldehyde causes more cancer than any other toxic air pollutant. Little is being done to curb the risk

Formaldehyde Air Pollution

Holiday

Manayunk's Christmas-themed haunted house returns for two scary nights

lincoln mill haunted house christmas

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved