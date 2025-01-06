Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 18, Eagles vs. Giants

January 06, 2025
In their Week 18 win over the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles played 68 snaps on offense and 53 on defense. Locked into the 2 seed, the Eagles rested starters. The following players did not play at all:
No surprises there.
• 68 snaps: Tanner McKee
Notes: McKee was 27 of 41 for 269 yards, 2 TDs, and 0 INTs, though a couple of throws were near-INTs. Like he did a week ago, McKee looked poised and prepared, calmly operating the offense from the pocket. Overall if we're awarding a thumbs up or thumbs down on his performance, it was a clear thumbs up 👍.
Other "resting starter" quarterback performances from around the league:
• Mitch Trubisky, Bills: 15 of 21 for 101 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
• Mike White, Bills: 3 of 11 for 28 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
• Davis Mills, Texans: 12 of 22 for 128 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
• Carson Wentz, Chiefs: 10 of 17 for 98 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
• Jimmy Garoppolo, Rams: 27 of 41 for 334 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT
• 36 snaps: Will Shipley
• 33 snaps: Kenny Gainwell
Notes: Gainwell's season yards per carry took a hit, as he carried 11 times for 14 yards. Shipley ran 10 times for 32 yards. He had a nice catch and run in which he showed off some explosiveness.
WHAT A PLAY BY THE ROOKIE!— 𝐃𝐈𝐄-𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐃 🦅 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋 𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄 (@Eaglesfans9) January 5, 2025
Tanner McKee to Will Shipley! pic.twitter.com/pnWNOKPMx2
• 65 snaps: Johnny Wilson
• 64 snaps: Jahan Dotson
• 47 snaps: Ainias Smith
Notes: McKee spread the ball around:
• Jahan Dotson: 11 targets, 7 catches, 94 yards
• Ainias Smith: 6 targets, 4 catches, 35 yards, 1 TD
• Johnny Wilson: 5 targets, 3 catches, 24 yards
Dotson got some separation, and showed a little something after the catch. Smith grabbed his first career TD.
You always remember your 1st TD 🕺@ainias_smith | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/w0O99SlIe5— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 5, 2025
• 51 snaps: E.J. Jenkins
• 23 snaps: Grant Calcaterra
• 13 snaps: Dallas Goedert
Notes: Goedert's participation was a mild surprise. He only played 13 snaps, and he got 6 targets. He caught 4 passes for 55 yards. His contributions as a receiver and blocker will be welcomed for the Eagles' playoff run.
E.J. Jenkins scored his first career TD:
1st NFL catch. 1st NFL TD.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 5, 2025
Atta way, E.J. Jenkins 👏 pic.twitter.com/XcOWg31rmy
Good body control to get into the end zone after the catch.
• 68 snaps each: Fred Johnson, Nick Gates, Jack Driscoll, and Darian Kinnard
• 40 snaps: Tyler Steen
• 35 snaps: Trevor Keegan
Notes: From left to right:
LT: Fred Johnson
LG: Tyler Steen and Trevor Keegan
C: Nick Gates
RG: Jack Driscoll
RT Darian Kinnard
I'd have liked to have seen more Keegan, but it also made sense to get Steen some work.
• 46 snaps: Bryce Huff
• 41 snaps: Charles Harris
• 18 snaps: Jalyx Hunt
Notes: If we're reading these snap counts similarly to a preseason game, Hunt is ahead of Huff in the edge rusher pecking order.
• 44 snaps: Moro Ojomo
• 39 snaps: Thomas Booker
• 21 snaps: Jordan Davis
• 15 snaps: Milton Williams
Notes: Williams and Davis had to play a little simply because the Eagles needed bodies. Davis had 5 tackles on his 21 snaps.
• 53 snaps: Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. and Oren Burks
Notes: Burks had 17 tackles, and Trotter had 11. The Eagles have obviously gotten far better play from Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean than they did from their linebackers in 2023, but they also have decent depth at the position, too, especially if we're considering that Ben VanSumeren (IR) is also part of this group.
• 53 snaps each: Kelee Ringo and Tristin McCollum
• 52 snaps: Avonte Maddox
• 42 snaps each: Isaiah Rodgers and Sydney Brown
• 11 snaps: Eli Ricks
Notes: Brown had the game-sealing INT:
GAME OVER!!!— 𝐃𝐈𝐄-𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐃 🦅 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋 𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄 (@Eaglesfans9) January 5, 2025
Sydney Brown (@Sydbrown___) seals it with an interception!#FlyEaglesFly win and finish the season 14-3 pic.twitter.com/fONKN2CDG5
Brown threw his body around on some big hits (love his clear enthusiasm for football), but he also missed some tackles. The trick for Brown in 2025 and beyond will be to hustle with the same ferocity while also playing with better technique.
✨: LB Oren Burks
