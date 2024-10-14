Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 6, Eagles vs. Browns

In their Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns, the Philadelphia Eagles played 62 snaps on offense and 57 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some added recognition.

Quarterback

• 62 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Notes: Hurts started 0 for 5, but went 16 of 20 for 264 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs thereafter. He also ran 14 times for 33 yards, and converted four Brotherly Shoves in the first half. The numbers looked good, and credit Hurts for having his first clean turnover game of the season.

However, his check to a low percentage deep ball to A.J. Brown with under two minutes to go was a concerning choice, and one that he was rightfully criticized for in a similar situation in Seattle a season ago. He made a good throw and Brown made a great catch, but there's an alternate universe when that play goes differently and the Eagles end up losing the game.

Running back

• 49 snaps: Saquon Barkley



• 13 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

• 3 snaps: Reed Blankenship



Notes: The Browns have struggled against the run this season, and their focus on stopping it seemed pretty clear in this game. They packed the box, and Barkley didn't have much room to run. He carried 18 times for 47 yards, his least productive game of the season. Gainwell chipped in 23 yards on 3 carries.

His rushing performance aside, Barkley had a weird 2nd and 1 play near the end of the first half in which he caught a pass in the flat and rightfully headed to the sideline to stop the clock, except he didn't reach the ball over the sticks while doing so, leading to a 3rd and 1 instead of a new set of downs. On 3rd and 1 Hurts was sacked, and an 4th and 9, the Browns blocked a Jake Elliott 57-yard field goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown. Little mistakes like that can lead to devastating outcomes, and Barkley has had some concentration gaffes so far this season in important moments.

And, of course, anytime Blankenship has a few snaps it means the Eagles won, as they were in victory formation.

Wide receiver

• 62 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 57 snaps: A.J. Brown



• 22 snaps: Jahan Dotson



• 4 snaps: Johnny Wilson



Notes: Brown (6-116-1) and Smith (3-64-1) were the bright spots in this game for the Eagles. They are a top three WR duo, and Hurts is lucky to have them.

Dotson got dinged for a couple targets on obvious throwaways by Hurts, but he made the plays that came his way, including an important 10-yard catch for a first down just before the two minute warning in the fourth quarter.

Tight end

• 57 snaps: Grant Calcaterra



• 39 snaps: Jack Stoll



• 3 snaps: Dallas Goedert

Notes: Goedert left early with a hamstring injury, and Calcaterra filled in as the TE1. He had a good day as a receiver, catching all 4 of his targets for 67 yards. If you get 4 targets in a game from Hurts, it's safe to say you're in the nest of the tree of trust with him.

Here are those 4 Calcaterra catches:

Calcaterra has had some difficulties as a blocker this season, but he showed a little something as a receiver on Sunday.

Offensive line

• 62 snaps each: Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, Lane Johnson

• 49 snaps: Jordan Mailata



• 13 snaps: Fred Johnson



• 1 snap: Tyler Steen



Notes: Mailata injured his hamstring and did not return. He had to be helped off of the field by Dickerson and a trainer, and he was having difficulty putting any weight on his left leg. The way he was hobbled, I assumed that it would be a foot or ankle injury, so it came as a surprise to me when it was announced as a hamstring. Mailata has only missed three games due to injury since he won the starting LT job in 2021. He has been very durable. We'll see if he misses games as a result of this hamstring injury, and for how long.

Jurgens was lucky not to be called for an illegal hands to the face penalty on the DeVonta Smith TD. He got his hands into the facemask of Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson, knocking his helmet off.

That almost always gets called. Tomlinson had his hands up in Jurgens' face as well, so maybe the officials saw all of that and just let it go? 🤷‍♂️

Edge defenders

• 39 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 31 snaps: Bryce Huff



• 23 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 21 snaps: Nolan Smith

Notes: Graham had 5 tackles on his 23 snaps, including this outstanding play in a big moment on 3rd and 1 with the Browns knocking on the door of the Eagles' red zone.

He has been their best edge defender so far this season, by far.

Nolan Smith was credited with a sack in this game, but his best play of the game (and of the season) was near the goal line on a Deshaun Watson run. He jumped outside the block of the tight end (84), then 2-gapped the RG (70), waited for Watson to choose which way he wanted to run, and then made the play.

That was really well done. I hoped to provide a little more color on that play, but Smith declined comment after the game.

Interior defensive line

• 43 snaps: Jalen Carter



• 26 snaps: Milton Williams



• 21 snaps: Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo



• 8 snaps: Thomas Booker

Notes: Davis had 3 tackles on his 21 snaps, but, you know, he only played 21 snaps.

Carter was like a bull in a China shop on his sack:

The Eagles' defense had 5 sacks in this game, by the way, their high on the season.

Linebacker

• 57 snaps: Zack Baun



• 55 snaps: Nakobe Dean

Notes: Dean had 12 tackles, but he also had a number of missed tackles, like he did Week 4 in Tampa. During training camp I thought that Dean was the most physical player on the field, but that does not always translate to "sure tackler." He has to clean that up.

Cornerback and safety

• 57 snaps each: Quinyon Mitchell, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson



• 52 snaps: Cooper DeJean



• 29 snaps: Darius Slay



• 22 snaps: Isaiah Rodgers



• 6 snaps: Kelee Ringo

• 2 snaps: Avonte Maddox

Notes: Mitchell was poised to make his first career INT, but CJGJ came in and broke up the pass instead. As always, I appreciate this guy's commentary:

I thought that was poor awareness by CJGJ.



DeJean made his first start, taking over for Maddox in the slot. I thought he had a very encouraging performance. We'll take a closer look at his day soon.

Three stars 🤩

I've always liked the hockey tradition of awarding "stars" to each of the three best players in a game, so let's apply that to Eagles games.

⭐⭐⭐: WR A.J. Brown: He's just so big and strong. He's a contested beast, but hardly a one-trick pony. He also has great hands, the ability to separate, and also get yards after the catch.

🌟🌟: DE Myles Garrett: Garrett is simply a special player. The stat sheet says he had 4 tackles and 0 sacks, but he made his presence felt, and his field goal block was an incredible play.

✨: RT Lane Johnson: Johnson returned from concussion and was stellar in this game.

Eagles game ball 🏈

🏈: Brandon Graham: He played in his 200th game, and he's still a good player.

