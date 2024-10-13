Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Browns game

In Week 6, the Philadelphia Eagles squeaked by the very bad, very banged-up Cleveland Browns, 20-16. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards, even when it's ugly.

1) The 'Welcome Back' Award 🤗: A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

Before we start detailing the concerning aspects of this game, let's start with a positive, which is that A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are awesome. Brown caught 6 passes for 116 yards and the following TD.

Smith had 3 catches for 64 yards and this TD:

Brown missed each of the last three games with a hamstring injury, and Smith missed the Eagles' Week 4 loss in Tampa with a concussion. They're both fully back.

2) The 'NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO... YES!' Award ❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌👌: Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown

The above TD wasn't the only big play that Brown made. He also sealed the win with a 40-yard reception from Hurts.

Good throw, great catch.

BUT... even though the result of the play was positive, the play choice was highly questionable.

It was 2nd and 11 with two minutes left in the game, and the Browns had one timeout left. If the Eagles got any kind of first down and were tackled in bounds, game over. Or, alternatively, if they simply ran it twice, the Browns would have likely gotten the ball back with about a minute left deep in their own end, needing their garbage quarterback to drive the field for a touchdown.

A shot play deep down the sideline was a low-percentage play that honestly didn't make a lot of sense.

It was revealed after the game that Hurts checked to the play at the line of scrimmage, much like he did against the Seahawks last season, when he fired up a deep shot for Brown in a situation where that kind of play call didn't make a lot of sense either.

The fact that it happened again is highly alarming, even if in this case there was a good result.

MORE: Eagles win in a game that provides more questions than answers

3) The 'Slow Start' Award 🦥🐢🐌: The Eagles' offense

The two plays made by Brown, the one by Smith, and a few Grant Calcaterra catches were pretty much all the offense did against the Browns, who oh by the way were missing their top three safeties. As usual, the Eagles got out to a slow start. In the first quarter, they went three-and-out on their first drive, then punted after gaining 16 yards on their second drive.

The Eagles have played five games so far in 2024, and they have zero points in the first quarter. In 10 first-quarter possessions, they have run 44 plays (4.4 plays per possession), for 140 yards (3.2 yards per play), with 4 three-and-outs and 3 turnovers.

4) The 'Snowball Effect' Award ❄️: The Eagles, as a team

The Eagles have had a penchant this season for letting one bad play turn into two, and then three, and so on.

For example, on the Eagles' drive to close the first half, they got a good 9-yard gain on a pass from Hurts to Brown. And then the badness began:

• On 2nd and 1, Hurts dumped a pass down to Saquon Barkley, who glided toward the sideline and stepped out of bounds short of the sticks.

• On 3rd and 1, the Eagles ran vertical routes with all their receivers presumably on the premise that if Hurts threw an incompletion on the play, they could just Brotherly Shove it on 4th down, except... Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah came free on a blitz, Barkley missed the blitz pickup, and Hurts was sacked for a loss of 8.

• On 4th and 9, the Eagles then lined up for a 57-yard field goal attempt, and... OH THE HUMANITY!

That snowball effect was reminiscent of the Eagles' Week 2 loss to the Falcons, when Barkley dropped a pass that would have sealed the game, Nick Sirianni then (wrongfully, in my opinion) kicked a FG instead of going for it on 4th down, and then the defense imploded.

5) The 'Are You OK, Man?' Award 😧: Nick Sirianni

During the game, Sirianni got into it for a while with Browns CB Greg Newsome, which appeared to be some friendly trash talk initially (as shown on television), but seemed to turn a little nastier, as Newsome eventually had to be pulled away by a teammate.

After the game, or at least after the victory was sealed, Sirianni got into it with fans behind the Eagles benches.

And then during his postgame press conference, Sirianni brought his three kids with him to answer questions, a curious decision given his behavior during and after the game, and the narrow win over one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Sirianni said that during the week some players encouraged him to be more emotional, like he was in 2022. I think that was bad advice.

6) The 'Occasional Play Caller' Award 🧾: Nick Sirianni

During his bizarre presser, Sirianni noted that he made the 3rd and 1 call at the end of the first half that led to the Hurts sack. He also revealed that he made a play call... on defense (!!!) that also didn't work. (He didn't reveal what play that was.)

I'm sure Vic Fangio, who, you know, has decades of experience running NFL defenses, just 💗loves💗 having Sirianni call defensive plays for him.

7) The 'And Now There Are Injuries Again' Award 🤕🩼: Jordan Mailata, Darius Slay, and Dallas Goedert

Mailata (hamstring), Slay (knee), and Goedert (hamstring) all left the game and did not return. Mailata's injury appeared to be the most severe, as he needed help getting off the field to the medical tent, and was then carted back to the locker room.

The Eagles headed into this game with a clean injury report, but it'll have some important starters on it heading into Week 7 against the Giants.

MORE: The pivotal plays from the Eagles' win over the Browns

8) The 'Milestone' Award 🥳: Brandon Graham

Graham, the 15-year vet, played in his 200th game. He had a strong game, with 5 tackles.

9) The Movin' On Up' Award ⬆️❓🤷‍♂️: The Eagles, in the NFC East

There was very little to feel good about in the Eagles' win over the Browns, but they did get a win, while the two teams ahead of them in the standings — the Commanders and Cowboys — both faltered. The Commanders lost to the Ravens, and the Cowboys are down 37-9 to the Lions in the third quarter, as of this writing. The Giants play on Sunday Night Football at home against the Bengals.

Assuming the Lions hang on for the win in Dallas, the NFC East standings will look like this:

NFC East Record Div record Commanders 4-2 1-0 Eagles 3-2 0-0 Cowboys 3-3 1-0 Giants 2-3 0-2



This feels like one of those seasons where the Eagles don't play well all year, and yet they remain in the mix to win the division deep into December.