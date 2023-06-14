Phillies brought back 'Dancing On My Own' because 'we were sucking'

The Phillies turned the page toward a new season, and with that, "Dancing On My Own" was retired.

It was a second-place song, the team's logic was, and they were after much, much greater in 2023.

But then a so-so April happened, followed by a brutal May that left them in danger of falling to the bottom of the NL East.

They needed a spark, they needed good vibes, so after beating the Nationals 4-2 down in Washington back on June 3, hitting coach Kevin Long, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, marched into the visiting clubhouse with a request – or more of a demand by the sounds of it: “Playing the [flipping] song!”

It must've been effective – or maybe it's just the club in general turning it on now that the calendar has turned to June – but the Phillies have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games since then, have taken the last three series against the Nats, Tigers, and Dodgers, and with a win tonight, will earn at least a split down in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.

Take the magic where you can get it?

More from Zolecki on the call to bring back Calum Scott and Tiësto's take on the song after wins:

“Hey, man, when the vibes are high, good things can happen,” Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs said. So why did they decide to play the song on June 3, which just so happened to kick-start the winning streak? “Because we were sucking,” said Stubbs, who is the team’s DJ and whose postgame playlist is on Spotify. “We started saying it was a second-place song, but then we started sucking. We were like, ‘Second place is a whole lot better than what the [heck] we’ve been doing.’ We might as well bring it back.” [MLB.com]

Always count on Stubbs for the vibe check.

The playlist if you're feeling nostalgic:

