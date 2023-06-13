MLB power rankings: Phillies on the rise and All-Star buzz

It's been a strong run for the Phillies as of late. Before a loss to the first-place Diamondbacks on Monday night, the Fightins had won three-straight series including a couple of big home wins over the Dodgers. Even with that loss in Arizona, the Phils' offense still put up eight runs and J.T. Realmuto hit for the cycle. If Dave Dombrowski and the organization can patch together an answer with the fifth starter spot, watch out, National League.

Given the hype around the team, it feels apt to take stock of how the Phillies stack up around the majors with a power rankings roundup. Here are how five different outlets currently rank the Phils...

CBS: 15th

Last week: 20th

CBS had the Phillies as the biggest movers on their power rankings list, jumping up five spots to 15th. Writer Matt Smith said the following about the Fightins' recent surge:



Is Trea Turner waking up from his seemingly season-long slumber? In his last five games, he's 10 for 24 (.417) with a double and two homers. [CBS]

Turner, obviously, has not lived up to the hype surrounding the $300 million contract he inked this offseason, but him resembling anything like the former batting champ he is will go a long way to the Phillies making back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in a dozen years.

Last week: 21st

Over at The Athletic, they incorporated a blurb about a potential first-time All-Star for each MLB team in their power rankings. Writer Nick Groke singled out José Alvarado:



Not a lot of first-timers to choose from on an otherwise hefty (and underperforming) Phillies roster, but Jose Alvarado certainly has a shot. The Phillies’ most dominant reliever this season returned from an elbow injury last week and now Rob Thomson’s bullpen is overflowing with options. Before he spent 32 days on the injured list, Alvarado was the best closer in the National League. And after he pitched a scoreless eighth inning Friday in the Phillies’ 5-4 win over the Dodgers, Alvarado dropped his ERA to 0.59. Missing a month is tough and he’ll have to hustle to catch up — in more ways than one! — but Alvarado is probably deserving of an All-Star spot. [The Athletic/$]

I lean no on the chance of Alvarado being an All-Star this year, but he is posting a 1.10 ERA. It's just a tough situation for the Phils when five of their everyday hitters have been All-Stars in the past and certainly no one in the back of their rotation behind Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola has stepped up to garner such accolades.

Bleacher Report: 20th

Last week: 27th

Bleacher Report scribe Joel Reuter knows what everyone in this city already did: Philly fans bring a tremendous home-field advantage:

The Phillies are trending in the right direction with three straight series wins, and third baseman Alec Bohm returned to action on Sunday after missing 10 games with a hamstring injury. They are 19-11 with a plus-18 run differential at Citizens Bank Park, compared to 13-22 with a minus-51 differential on the road, and they will look to reverse that trend this week. [B/R]

In 2022, on their way to the World Series, the Fightins were 47-34 at home and 40-41 away from Citizens Bank Park. According to ESPN, the Phillies are currently fifth in the majors in attendance so far this season, trailing just the Dodgers, Cardinals and Yankees. That guaranteed ticket money after 2022's Red October sure did kick in!

Last week: 21st

FOX Sports' Rowan Kavner highlighted a big jump for the Phillies as well, as the Phils moved up six spots in his power rankings:

If the All-Star team were decided in mid-April, Brandon Marsh, Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm and José Alvarado all would have strong arguments. Unfortunately, they’ve all either tailed off or dealt with injuries since. Alvarado might have the best chance of the Phillies’ first-time All-Star hopefuls, if he can quickly return to his unhittable, pre-injury ways. [FOX Sports]

More Alvarado All-Star buzz! FOX Sports also followed the theme of potential first-time All-Stars for every team.

Last week: 20th

MLB.com's Will Leitch only gave write-ups for the top five teams on his list. For reference as it pertains to the National League East race, Atlanta is ranked third, the Marlins are ranked 11th, the Mets are ranked 20th and the Nationals are bottom-feeders in the 27th spot.

