Philadelphia Folk Festival founder, WXPN mainstay Gene Shay alive but in hospice from COVID-19 battle

Philadelphia folk music icon and longtime 88.5 WXPN host Gene Shay continues to battle with COVID-19 despite reports of his death, the Philadelphia Folksong Society said Wednesday morning. However, the 85-year-old founder of the Philadelphia Folk Festival is in hospice care.

There had been reports Shay had died after spending weeks in the hospital. A Facebook update from the Folksong Society referred to Shay as a "practical joker" and said he's "still with us."

Shay hosted WXPN's "Folk Show" from 1995 to 2015 and has a storied history in Philadelphia radio, as recounted over at WXPN's The Key. He played a key role in organizing Bob Dylan's first Philadelphia show on May 3, 1963.