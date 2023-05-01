More Health:

May 01, 2023

General Mills recalls Gold Medal flour due to salmonella contamination

The bacteria can cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and other gastrointestinal symptoms

Tracey Romero
General Mills is recalling 2-, 5- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with 'better if used by' dates of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024. The products may be contaminated with salmonella.

General Mills is voluntarily recalling certain bags of its bleached and unbleached flour due to potential salmonella contamination.

The bacteria was discovered in a sampling of a 5-pound bag, the company said. Salmonella, which lives in the intestines of animals, can cause diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, chills, headache and blood in one's stool. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after people swallow the bacteria.

People can get sick from salmonella after eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water, or by touching infected animals or their feces. Children ages 5 and under, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness. Complications include urinary, blood, bone and joint infections. In some cases, the infection may spread to the nervous system.

The recall includes the following Gold Medal Flour products:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour (5 pounds) with the UPC 000-16000-19610 and a use by date of March 27, 2024 or March 28, 2024
Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour (10 pounds) with the UPC 000-16000-19580 and a use by date of March 27, 2024 or March 28, 2024
Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour (2 pounds) with the UPC 000-16000-10710 and a use by date of March 27, 2024 or March 28, 2024
Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour (5 pounds) with the UPC 000-16000-10610 and a use by date of March 27, 2024 or March 28, 2024

All other Gold Medal flour products are not affected. 

Consumers are advised to throw out any product affected by the recall. Anyone with questions may call General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

Health experts warn against eating uncooked flour, dough or batter. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say any lingering bacteria is killed when the flour is baked, fried or boiled.  

When cooking or baking, it is important to follow the recipe or package directions closely, particularly the temperature and cooking time, health experts say. Also, be sure to wash your hands, and the utensils used while preparing batter or dough with warm, soapy water. Disinfect any countertops used while handling raw flour, eggs or dough. Children should not handle or play with raw dough. Also, never make milkshakes with products that contain raw flour or use raw, homemake cookie dough in ice cream.

Tracey Romero
tracey@phillyvoice.com

