General Mills recalls Gold Medal flour due to salmonella contamination

General Mills is voluntarily recalling certain bags of its bleached and unbleached flour due to potential salmonella contamination.

The bacteria was discovered in a sampling of a 5-pound bag, the company said. Salmonella, which lives in the intestines of animals, can cause diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, chills, headache and blood in one's stool. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after people swallow the bacteria.

The recall includes the following Gold Medal Flour products:

• Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour (5 pounds) with the UPC 000-16000-19610 and a use by date of March 27, 2024 or March 28, 2024

• Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour (10 pounds) with the UPC 000-16000-19580 and a use by date of March 27, 2024 or March 28, 2024

• Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour (2 pounds) with the UPC 000-16000-10710 and a use by date of March 27, 2024 or March 28, 2024

• Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour (5 pounds) with the UPC 000-16000-10610 and a use by date of March 27, 2024 or March 28, 2024

All other Gold Medal flour products are not affected.

Consumers are advised to throw out any product affected by the recall. Anyone with questions may call General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

Health experts warn against eating uncooked flour, dough or batter. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say any lingering bacteria is killed when the flour is baked, fried or boiled.

When cooking or baking, it is important to follow the recipe or package directions closely, particularly the temperature and cooking time, health experts say. Also, be sure to wash your hands, and the utensils used while preparing batter or dough with warm, soapy water. Disinfect any countertops used while handling raw flour, eggs or dough. Children should not handle or play with raw dough. Also, never make milkshakes with products that contain raw flour or use raw, homemake cookie dough in ice cream.