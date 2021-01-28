More News:

January 28, 2021

FBI raids Bucks County COVID-19 testing lab

Genesis Diagnostics was among first private facilities in U.S. to offer coronavirus tests

By Michael Tanenbaum
Genesis Diagnostics is located at 900 Town Center Drive in Middletown Township, Bucks County. The clinical lab was visited by FBI and other law enforcement officials on Jan. 28, 2021.

FBI agents and other law enforcement officials were seen Thursday at Genesis Diagnostics, one of the first private clinical labs in the United States to offer COVID-19 testing.

The FBI, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office all confirmed to LevittownNow that they were present at the Bucks County facility, located on Town Center Drive near the Oxford Valley Mall in Middletown Township.

FBI Philadelphia Field Office spokesperson Carrie Adamowski confirmed to PhillyVoice that "personnel are carrying out court-authorized law enforcement activity at that location."

Staff reportedly were cleared from the building and boxes of evidence were stacked outside the entrance.

Genesis Diagnostics offers a variety of genetic and diagnostic testing. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, it offered private COVID-19 testing before Bucks County had opened any government-run testing sites.

No additional details about Thursday's law enforcement action were immediately available.

"As this concerns an ongoing matter, we’re unable to comment further," Adamowski said. 

