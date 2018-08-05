More News:

August 05, 2018

H.F. 'Gerry' Lenfest, of The Lenfest Institute, has died at age 88

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Obituaries Philanthropists
Gerry Lenfest Brandon Baker/PhillyVoice

President CEO of the Museum of the American Revolution Michael Quinn, left, with Gerry Lenfest, right.

Prominent Philadelphia philanthropist and local media owner, H.F. "Gerry" Lenfest, has died according to the Inquirer.

Lenfest was reportedly taken from his home on Rittenhouse Square to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead Sunday morning, a spokesman for the family told the newspaper. 

The cause of death has not been reported. He was 88. 

Lenfest, alongside his wife Marguerite Lenfest, have been prominent public figures in Philadelphia through their work in the media and charitable causes. 

Both Gerry and Marguerite serve on the boards and have donated to many prominent organizations in the city — including the Curtis Institute of Music, the Museum of American Revolution, Temple University's board of trustees, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The couple established The Lenfest Institute for Journalism in 2016, a nonprofit organization, which would eventually become the owner of the Philadelphia Media Network (The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Daily News, and philly.com).

Mayor Jim Kenney issued a statement on Lenfest's death, calling him a "Philadelphia giant."

“Gerry Lenfest’s business acumen was exceeded only by his philanthropic impact," Kenney said in a statement. "His generous contributions transformed the lives of countless individuals and institutions. ... Gerry’s decision to return Philadelphia’s daily newspapers to local ownership brought stability to those publications at a time when journalism has never mattered more. Truly, Philadelphia was blessed to have Gerry Lenfest, and my thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”  

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Obituaries Philanthropists Philadelphia Deaths Media

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins recounts his Eagles career, its abrupt ending, and what Philly fans mean to him
080418_Brian-Dawkins_usat

Weather

Watch: Flooding abundant across Pa. after Friday night’s huge rainstorms
Lititz Flooding

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins grew up trying to be like Eagles' Brian Dawkins – and, boy, has he succeeded
080218_Malcolm-Jenkins_PV

Health Stories

Lifeguard recounts how Wildwood beach helped him battle colon cancer
Cure_at_the_shore

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts rolls out six special donuts in honor of Phish's return to Camden
PHISH federal donuts

Food & Drink

Where to celebrate National Oyster Day on Sunday
Oysters at Ocean Prime

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.