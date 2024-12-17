More News:

December 17, 2024

Suspect in Gilgo Beach serial killings charged with murder of Philadelphia woman

Valerie Mack went missing in 2000. New York prosecutors have accused Rex Heuermann of killing her and six others.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Homicide
Rex Heuermann Valerie Mack JMP/Abaca; Sipa USA

Rex Heuermann, the New York architect accused of killing several women and disposing their bodies along Gilgo Beach on Long Island, has been charged with killing Valerie Mack, 24, who had been working as an escort in Philadelphia when she disappeared in 2000.

New York prosecutors have charged Rex Heuermann — the suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killings — with the murder of Valerie Mack, a Philadelphia woman who disappeared over 20 years ago. He will now stand trial for the murders of seven women.

Mack was working as an escort when her family lost touch with her in the area of Port Republic in the spring of 2000. Her last known address was in Philadelphia, where she sometimes used the name Melissa Taylor. Her dismembered torso was found months later in woods of Manorville, New York. Police discovered the rest of her remains in 2011 along Ocean Parkway, Long Island, where other victims in the Gilgo Beach killings were dumped. 

MORE: Upper Darby union workers vote to authorize strike as contract nears expiration

Mack's case was not officially linked to those crimes, however, until 2020, when Suffolk County investigators identified pieces of her body with genetic genealogy testing. Now, prosecutors said, the team has uncovered DNA evidence implicating Heuermann in the 24-year-old's death.

"As I've previously stated, the work of the Gilgo task force is ongoing and continuing," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said at a Tuesday news conference. "... We are not limiting this investigation to Gilgo Beach. We've moved off the beach."

Tierney said the task force had analyzed the DNA from a hair on Mack's body and matched it to Heuermann's family members. Other evidence includes the location of her body, which the DA called a "dump site" for the perpetrator, and the defendant's demonstrable interest in the Gilgo Beach killings. Heurmann allegedly saved articles related to the crimes and conducted over 200 Google searches on the investigation.

Heuermann, a 60-year-old architect, was initially charged with three murders upon his arrest in 2023. His list of alleged victims has since grown to include Mack, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Homicide Philadelphia Crime New York Prosecution

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever
Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Atlantic City Aquarium reopening delayed again due to HVAC replacement

atlantic city aquarium reopening

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Arts & Culture

New fashion school in Kensington focuses on art of selling clothes

Ebony Pratt Fashion School

Wellness

Increasing steps per day, even by a modest amount, could reduce risk of developing depression

walking steps depression

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer family-friendly activities throughout winter break

museum american revolution winter break

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved