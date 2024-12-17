More News:

December 17, 2024

Upper Darby union workers vote to authorize strike as contract nears expiration

TWU Local 234 says the township's proposal would reduce the workforce and increase health care costs. Municipal officials deny any reduction plans.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Upper Darby workers represented by Transport Workers Union Local 234 voted unanimously Monday to authorize a strike. Their current contract expires Dec. 31.

The union representing municipal workers in Upper Darby unanimously voted to authorize a strike Monday, saying the township's contract proposal includes "unreasonable demands."

Transport Workers Union Local 234 represents 115 employees who handle garbage collection, snow removal, street maintenance and animal control services. Their current contract expires Dec. 31.

The strike authorization vote allows union leaders to initiate a work stoppage at any time after the contract expires.

"Upper Darby administrators have dragged their heels and have not negotiated a contract for our members in good faith," TWU Local 234 President Brian Pollitt said in a statement. "Their contract demands are outrageous and would harm both workers and residents. We are sounding the alarm."

Union leaders said they attempted to initiate contract negotiations in May, but that the township "stalled" until November. The union claimed the township was "unprepared " for negotiations and did not present a contract offer until Dec. 5.

TWU Local 234 said the proposal includes measures to reduce the workforce, triple health care costs, eliminate job titles, and remove seniority rights.

A statement from Upper Darby officials denied "rumors" of any workforce reductions or intentions to "undermine seniority," saying the Delaware County township "values certifications and skills as key considerations, not solely tenure."

Upper Darby officials also said they found the timing of the strike authorization to be "unusual," because it took place "before an impasse is reached." They added that the township aims to balance "the needs of our employees" with "financial responsibility" toward taxpayers.

Township officials said Upper Darby covers 96.5% of union workers' health costs, calling it "one of the most generous plans available to employees, but also one of the most expensive" for taxpayers.

"We remain committed to continuing negotiations with the TWU and look forward to reaching a mutually beneficial collective bargaining agreement," the statement said.

