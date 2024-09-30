More News:

September 30, 2024

Girard College students stranded – but safe – in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene

The ninth graders were participating in an Outward Bound program in Asheville. The school says they will return when road conditions improve.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Hurricanes
Girard Asheville Helene Andrew Nelles/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Girard College is working with North Carolina officials to get some of its high school students and staff out of Asheville. The group is stuck in the city after Hurricane Helene flooded the area. This photo shows a car on a flooded road in the city's River Arts District on Monday.

Hurricane Helene has stranded a teacher and 31 students from Girard College at a camp in Asheville, North Carolina.

The boarding school group was participating in an Outward Bound program Thursday when the Category 4 storm made landfall in the southeastern U.S., spurring massive flooding in North Carolina. The ninth grade students, as well as a teacher and two residential advisors, are now "temporarily unable to return" to Philadelphia due to damaged roads, Girard College President David Hardy said in a statement. 

MORE: Free Library taps new team to lead its Author Events program following abrupt staff departures last summer

"All students and adults are safe and are being cared for while Outward Bound works with local and state officials to clear the roads that provide access to the camp, which is located in Asheville, N.C.," he said. "We are in constant communication with the program, and we have been assured that our children will be transported back to Philadelphia as soon as road and weather conditions permit safe travel."

Elena Perri, director of marketing and brand communications for the school, said the students have cell service at the camp. They have been in touch with their families via Zoom, she said, and have adequate food and water.

The group departed Philadelphia by bus on Sept. 23, according to the school's Instagram post. Students were traveling to an outdoor course in the Blue Ridge Mountains where they would backpack, rock climb and "develop stronger bonds with their classmates," the post said.

Now, it is unclear when they will return. Hurricane Helene knocked out power and many major roadways in Asheville, where the waters rose up to 26 feet. The floods also damaged the city's public utilities, compromising the quality of residents' tap water. A boil advisory is in effect. The city also canceled classes at local schools through Friday.

Members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1, a Philadelphia-based disaster relief unit, traveled to North Carolina last week to assist with the hurricane's expected damage.

This is the second year that Girard College's ninth graders have participated in Outward Bound. Hardy praised "the continued patience and support of the students and their families while we await the campers' safe return."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Hurricanes Philadelphia Girard College Camping Outward Bound North Carolina Storms

Videos

Featured

Limited - Columbia Montour CBF Indoors

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall
Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Pittsburgh man, N.J. woman charged in connection with last weekend's car meetups across Philadelphia

car meetup arrests nj pittsburgh

Wellness

Here's how to maintain healthy smartphone habits

Healthy Smartphone Habits

Health Stories

A Chester County student's financial hardships inspired him to start a nonprofit that gives out hygiene kits

Daniel Kwon Plover International

Entertainment

David Corenswet says he bulked up to 230 pounds for 'Superman' role

david corenswet superman podcast

Phillies

Phillies 'old school' aces continue to deliver, will anchor postseason run

Zack-Wheeler-Phillies-wrap_093024_USAT

Performances

On stage in October: 'Frankenstein,' 'Jersey Boys' and 'tick, tick ... Boom!'

Rocky Horror Grande

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved